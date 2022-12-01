Orange County man charged with deliberately driving into Wallkill school buildings

An Orange County man has been charged after deliberately driving into school buildings in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill last month , authorities say.



The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jason Hepper, of Walden, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he intentionally drove his vehicle into Bordin Middle School and Wallkill Senior High School in Shawangunk.



Both incidents caused significant damage to both schools.



Hepper, a former bus monitor for the district, was hospitalized after the accident.

After his release, he was immediately arrested.



He was arraigned in Shawangunk Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.



He's facing misdemeanor charges for DWI and reckless driving.