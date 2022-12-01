Read full article on original website
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
pagevalleynews.com
Luray to receive Christmas Tree donation at Friday’s lighting, coinciding with Chamber Holiday Festival
LURAY — Luray’s Christmas Tree will be completely redesigned this holiday season thanks to a generous donation by Tony Villa and Isaac George of Madeline Farms. The upgrade will include all new ornaments and a dazzling amount of lights set to brighten up the square at the Rebbeca J. Graves Regional Center for Performing Arts on Main and Broad streets in downtown.
cvillecountry.com
Downtown Mall Grand Illumination welcomes the 2022 holidays tonight
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Tonight is the Downtown Mall’s 25th Anniversary Grand Illumination from 5-to-8 at Ting Pavilion co-sponsored by the city and the UVa Community Credit Union. UVa Community Credit’s Cassandra (cuh-SAWN-druh) Riggin tells Morning News there’s food, games, prizes, special guests, and plenty of holiday fun for all ages.There’s a variety of music on the Ting stage.
WSLS
7th Annual Celebration of Lights returns to Riverside Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 7th Annual Lynchburg Celebration of Lights Returns to Lynchburg. Join in as the community lights up Riverside Park. This is a free family-friendly drive-through holiday attraction. There are a number of different displays and lights from Santa’s Sleigh to a gingerbread house, the Grinch and...
WSET
'LYH Loves You:' City of Lynchburg shares message of goodwill in holiday video campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has launched a new campaign to spread a hopeful message to the community during the holidays. The video campaign, which is part of the "LYH Loves You" brand, will run throughout the month of December and early January and speaks on the goodwill in the Hill City community.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
WHSV
Holiday Parade returns to downtown Harrisonburg Dec. 3
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Floats, marching bands, and Santa Claus will once again make their way through downtown Harrisonburg in the holiday parade. The parade is just one of many events taking place on Dec. 3, in the “Winter Wonderfest” festival. “Winter Wonderfest is like Downtown Harrisonburg’s real-life...
visitshenandoah.org
Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie
If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
WSLS
Quiet and cool through Monday, but we’re tracking when showers return
ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front was the big weather-maker Saturday as it sent rain and strong breezes our way. The front is now east of the region and high pressure is replacing it from the west. That means sunnier, but also cooler weather for your Sunday. We’re forecasting...
cbs19news
CASPCA participating in Empty the Shelter event
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has a great deal for people who are thinking about adopting a furry friend. The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is teaming up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation for the Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope adoption event. With BISSELL's help, the fee...
WHSV
W.A.R.M. gets surprised with anonymous $10,000 donation
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is elated after someone donated $10,000 to their cause. Director Brian Edwards said this could not have come at a better time. “Our daily attendance has about quadrupled. We knew that the need was out there, and we knew that people...
WHSV
People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road after a deadly crash there over the weekend. A man from Broadway was killed in a crash on the road on Saturday but unfortunately, some people living along the road say crashes are nothing new.
cbs19news
Fire on Pen Park Lane leaves one man dead
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is dead after an overnight house fire in Albemarle County. The home on Pen Park Lane was destroyed and firefighters say the roof caved in. It happened just after midnight on Friday. Units from the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue and...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
WDBJ7.com
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Robin Reed signs off for the last time Friday evening. It will cap off a tremendous career spanning more than 40 years and begin his retirement. For the last few weeks, you’ve been hearing about the impact Robin has had on our hometowns. And now, a close look at the impact you have had on him.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
NBC 29 News
Frosty Cold Overnight with Rain Arriving Soon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear, calm and frosty cold overnight into the start of Monday. A blend of clouds and sun Monday afternoon with seasonable temperatures. A weather pattern change ahead beginning Tuesday. Off and on rainfall Tuesday through Friday. Overall, milder than average temperatures. Once the temperature goes above...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Update: What motorists need to look out for this week
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. *NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 17 to 16,...
