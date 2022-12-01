ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Luray to receive Christmas Tree donation at Friday’s lighting, coinciding with Chamber Holiday Festival

LURAY — Luray’s Christmas Tree will be completely redesigned this holiday season thanks to a generous donation by Tony Villa and Isaac George of Madeline Farms. The upgrade will include all new ornaments and a dazzling amount of lights set to brighten up the square at the Rebbeca J. Graves Regional Center for Performing Arts on Main and Broad streets in downtown.
cvillecountry.com

Downtown Mall Grand Illumination welcomes the 2022 holidays tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Tonight is the Downtown Mall’s 25th Anniversary Grand Illumination from 5-to-8 at Ting Pavilion co-sponsored by the city and the UVa Community Credit Union. UVa Community Credit’s Cassandra (cuh-SAWN-druh) Riggin tells Morning News there’s food, games, prizes, special guests, and plenty of holiday fun for all ages.There’s a variety of music on the Ting stage.
WSLS

7th Annual Celebration of Lights returns to Riverside Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 7th Annual Lynchburg Celebration of Lights Returns to Lynchburg. Join in as the community lights up Riverside Park. This is a free family-friendly drive-through holiday attraction. There are a number of different displays and lights from Santa’s Sleigh to a gingerbread house, the Grinch and...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
WHSV

Holiday Parade returns to downtown Harrisonburg Dec. 3

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Floats, marching bands, and Santa Claus will once again make their way through downtown Harrisonburg in the holiday parade. The parade is just one of many events taking place on Dec. 3, in the “Winter Wonderfest” festival. “Winter Wonderfest is like Downtown Harrisonburg’s real-life...
visitshenandoah.org

Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie

If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
WSLS

Quiet and cool through Monday, but we’re tracking when showers return

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front was the big weather-maker Saturday as it sent rain and strong breezes our way. The front is now east of the region and high pressure is replacing it from the west. That means sunnier, but also cooler weather for your Sunday. We’re forecasting...
cbs19news

CASPCA participating in Empty the Shelter event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has a great deal for people who are thinking about adopting a furry friend. The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is teaming up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation for the Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope adoption event. With BISSELL's help, the fee...
WHSV

W.A.R.M. gets surprised with anonymous $10,000 donation

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is elated after someone donated $10,000 to their cause. Director Brian Edwards said this could not have come at a better time. “Our daily attendance has about quadrupled. We knew that the need was out there, and we knew that people...
WHSV

People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road after a deadly crash there over the weekend. A man from Broadway was killed in a crash on the road on Saturday but unfortunately, some people living along the road say crashes are nothing new.
cbs19news

Fire on Pen Park Lane leaves one man dead

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is dead after an overnight house fire in Albemarle County. The home on Pen Park Lane was destroyed and firefighters say the roof caved in. It happened just after midnight on Friday. Units from the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue and...
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East

The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
wfxrtv.com

LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
WDBJ7.com

The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Robin Reed signs off for the last time Friday evening. It will cap off a tremendous career spanning more than 40 years and begin his retirement. For the last few weeks, you’ve been hearing about the impact Robin has had on our hometowns. And now, a close look at the impact you have had on him.
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane

One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
NBC 29 News

Frosty Cold Overnight with Rain Arriving Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear, calm and frosty cold overnight into the start of Monday. A blend of clouds and sun Monday afternoon with seasonable temperatures. A weather pattern change ahead beginning Tuesday. Off and on rainfall Tuesday through Friday. Overall, milder than average temperatures. Once the temperature goes above...
Augusta Free Press

Staunton District Traffic Update: What motorists need to look out for this week

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. *NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 17 to 16,...

