This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
Troy Victorian Stroll: Gilded Age photo-ops, music, more
Sunday is the 40th Troy Victorian Stroll. The event attracts nearly 15,000 visitors every year and offers food, shopping, music, and other activities for all ages.
WNYT
Magic of Christmas coming to Albany
The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
Join artists at The Linda for a free holiday show
The Linda invites all to the "Live at the Linda Holiday Cabaret!" on Friday, December 16. Celebrate the holidays with The Linda as they record for their holiday special which will air on Christmas.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
wnynewsnow.com
New York Statewide Toy and Coat Drive Kicks Off
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive kicked off today with donation locations across the state. Specifically, donations of new and unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being asked for. “This holiday season, I encourage all New Yorkers to come together to support...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
Collar City Mushrooms brings mushroom magic with Troy farm
Avery Stempel is the Founder and Primary Pleurotus of Collar City Mushrooms. The Troy-based location serves as an indoor urban vertical mushroom farm, production facility, mycological education center, and community gathering space.
Hudson’s Winter Walk celebrates year 26
The Hudson winter street festival, "Hudson Hall Winter Walk," returns for year 26 on Saturday, December 3. The mile long Warren Street will be filled will performances, art, food and drink and holiday cheer.
PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt
On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
‘Unique Coqui Brews’ whips up coquito lattes for Christmas
Yakira Rodriguez proudly coined her coffee business as the "home of the coquito latte." Unique Coqui Brews is a mobile coffee shop with a primary location on Hamburg Street in Schenectady. Their specialty holiday is available through catering, delivery, and in-person sales.
Northway welcome center enters holiday competition
Along the Adirondack Northway, the Adirondacks Welcome Center offers travelers some respite as they approach the city of Glens Falls. This month, those who visit will get a taste of something extra-festive for the holiday season.
strosechronicle.com
Celebration of life brings a community together
The College of Saint Rose community joined together on Nov. 15 to celebrate and honor loved ones students have lost. Attendees were encouraged to write messages for their loved ones or just their names on paper bags, place a candle and rocks inside, and line the bags outside around the campus green.
Bake sale planned for injured dog in Amsterdam
The road to recovery will be long and bumpy for an injured pup, "Bunny," found recently on the side of a country road in Amsterdam.
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
Help buy gifts for senior citizens this holiday season
Community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
Ballston Spa ALDI reopening date pushed back
ALDI at 2008 Doubleday Avenue in Ballston Spa has been closed for renovations since October 3. The store was originally supposed to reopen on November 17, but that date has been pushed back.
Woman runs custom cookie business out of Watervliet home
Leah Durso started her custom sugar cookie business, The Vintage Oven, in May 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Durso said she fell in love with cookie decorating.
albanymagic.com
WATCH: Marriage Proposal at the Empire Skate Plaza
In a first for the popular skating rink at the Empire State Plaza, a young couple got engaged! It happened Friday night in the middle of the rink. The gentleman got down on one knee and popped the question. She said yes!. Congrats to the happy couple!
