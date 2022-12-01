ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Magic of Christmas coming to Albany

The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
ALBANY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York Statewide Toy and Coat Drive Kicks Off

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive kicked off today with donation locations across the state. Specifically, donations of new and unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being asked for. “This holiday season, I encourage all New Yorkers to come together to support...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
GLENS FALLS, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
strosechronicle.com

Celebration of life brings a community together

The College of Saint Rose community joined together on Nov. 15 to celebrate and honor loved ones students have lost. Attendees were encouraged to write messages for their loved ones or just their names on paper bags, place a candle and rocks inside, and line the bags outside around the campus green.
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

WATCH: Marriage Proposal at the Empire Skate Plaza

In a first for the popular skating rink at the Empire State Plaza, a young couple got engaged! It happened Friday night in the middle of the rink. The gentleman got down on one knee and popped the question. She said yes!. Congrats to the happy couple!
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy