lostcoastoutpost.com

Man Wanted for Robbing Salvation Army Bell Ringer at the Mall Arrested After Stealing Tip Jar at a Nearby Business, Eureka Police Say

On December 3, 2022, just before 6 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Broadway for the report of a robbery that just occurred outside of a major retail store. The victim, a 65-year-old Salvation Army Bell Ringer, was handed a demanding and threatening note by an unknown male. The male then removed the red kettle full of donations and fled into the nearby greenbelt.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Five-Year-Old Eureka Girl Accidentally Shot by Father, Says EPD

On December 3, 2022, at about 10:30 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to St. Joseph Hospital’s Emergency Department for the report of a 5-year- old juvenile female who had been shot in the foot by her father. The family self-transported the juvenile to the hospital and hospital staff notified law enforcement.
krcrtv.com

Eureka Police Department reports sharp increase in overdose incidents

EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka Police Department is sounding the alarm on a dramatic rise in overdose incidents. So far this year, about 180 911 calls were classified as an overdose, more than double the 88 from all of 2021. While every incident may not be an actual overdose, it still represents a concerning trend.
krcrtv.com

Red Kettle stolen from a senior citizen bellringer in Eureka

Eureka — Eureka Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Salvation Army employee of her kettle as she was bellringing outside of Walmart in Eureka. The incident occurred at 3300 Broadway Street late Saturday afternoon and was captured by a Walmart security camera. The senior citizen Salvation...
lostcoastoutpost.com

EPD K-9 Unit Yeti Sniffs Out Fentanyl and Meth During Eureka Traffic Stop

On November 29, 2022 at about 10:37 p.m., an officer with the Eureka Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Broadway for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Carolyn Marie Baker, 46 years old of Carlotta. During the traffic stop, the officer utilized his K-9 partner “Yeti”, to conduct a narcotics detection sweep. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
kymkemp.com

‘Abandoned’ RV on Fire in Eureka

According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are at the scene of vehicle fire near the intersection of G Street and Harris Street in Eureka. The call went out over the scanner just after 9:30 a.m. The vehicle is reported to be an “abandoned” RV and is in the process of being extinguished. Please avoid the area if possible.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Trinidad Neighbor Dispute Leads to Arrest for Alleged Shovel Assault

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Westhaven Drive near Trinidad for the report of a neighbor dispute resulting in an assault. Deputies arrived in the area...
kymkemp.com

[Update: Rescued!] Occupants Trapped in Commercial Structure Fire on Central Avenue

Fire personnel are responding to a report of commercial structure fire in McKinleyville. The call went out around 2:15 p.m. on December 2 for Arcata Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and Westhaven Fire departments to respond to the 2700 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville. Additionally, Arcata Ambulance has been requested as...
mendofever.com

Reports of Lightning in the Skies of Mendocino and Humboldt Counties

Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. [Image from the National Weather]. *Featured photo is a stock image.
kymkemp.com

Lightning Along the Coast from Eureka to Fort Bragg

Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Eureka earlier issued a “Special Marine Warning including the Waters from...
kymkemp.com

Eureka Considering Renaming 20/30 Park to Da’ Yas “Where the Cypress Are” Park

20/30 Park located in the City of Eureka was established in 1952, and made possible with assistance by the 20/30 Club, a service club comprised of 20 to 39 year-old men, no longer active in our region. Since then, the City of Eureka was awarded a $6.3 million grant from California State Parks to completely renovate 20/30 Park. An RFPQ was issued and Melton Design Group (MDG) was the winning design firm. Community input, diversity, accessibility and inclusivity have been integral parts throughout the park improvement project. Eureka residents shared their vision and desired features for the park at outreach events, both in person and by Zoom, and online surveys. Radio ads, social media, City eNewsletters, posted flyers and direct mailers to the neighborhood were all used to solicit feedback.
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser to Benefit the Emergency Medical Fund

Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. Join the Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser for the Emergency Medical Fund, administered by the non-profit Friends for Life Animal Rescue. This event will feature a raffle, online silent auction, and refreshments. Additionally, adoptable cats will be on display and dogs on parade (weather permitting). Raffle tickets may be purchased at the shelter Monday – Friday, December 5- 9th (need not be present to win).
kymkemp.com

4 New Hospitalizations, 146 New Cases

Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations, a resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 114 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 32 new probable cases for...
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Donna Jean Mortimer

Donna Jean Mortimer, wife, mother and sister, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Tim Mortimer, her brother Buzzy, sister Becky, brother Allen, her favorite niece Heather and many more nieces and nephews, and friends.
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Darlene Phillips, 1935-2022

Darlene Hodgson Phillips was born December 13, 1935 to Lew and Elva Hodgson in Stockton. She was the first of three children, later joined by her sister Joy Barraco and baby brother Lew Hodgson Jr. The family moved to Eureka in 1946. She graduated from Eureka Senior High School in 1953. She attended college in Pasadena.

