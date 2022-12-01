Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Wanted for Robbing Salvation Army Bell Ringer at the Mall Arrested After Stealing Tip Jar at a Nearby Business, Eureka Police Say
On December 3, 2022, just before 6 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Broadway for the report of a robbery that just occurred outside of a major retail store. The victim, a 65-year-old Salvation Army Bell Ringer, was handed a demanding and threatening note by an unknown male. The male then removed the red kettle full of donations and fled into the nearby greenbelt.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Five-Year-Old Eureka Girl Accidentally Shot by Father, Says EPD
On December 3, 2022, at about 10:30 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to St. Joseph Hospital’s Emergency Department for the report of a 5-year- old juvenile female who had been shot in the foot by her father. The family self-transported the juvenile to the hospital and hospital staff notified law enforcement.
kymkemp.com
Medical Personnel Responding to Report of Assault and Robbery Victim Near Fernbridge Cafe
Fire and medical personnel are responding to a report of an assault around 9 a.m. on December 2 near the Fernbridge Cafe. A male victim bleeding from the face has stated to Cal Fire personnel on scene that he was assaulted and robbed. City Ambulance is responding code 3 (lights...
krcrtv.com
Eureka Police Department reports sharp increase in overdose incidents
EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka Police Department is sounding the alarm on a dramatic rise in overdose incidents. So far this year, about 180 911 calls were classified as an overdose, more than double the 88 from all of 2021. While every incident may not be an actual overdose, it still represents a concerning trend.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Deputies Make Fentanyl Arrest After Finding Two Women Passed Out in Car Outside Glendale Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 2:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Blue Lake area conducted an investigation of an occupied vehicle outside a business on the 1400 block of Glendale Drive. Deputies located two adult...
krcrtv.com
Red Kettle stolen from a senior citizen bellringer in Eureka
Eureka — Eureka Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Salvation Army employee of her kettle as she was bellringing outside of Walmart in Eureka. The incident occurred at 3300 Broadway Street late Saturday afternoon and was captured by a Walmart security camera. The senior citizen Salvation...
lostcoastoutpost.com
EPD K-9 Unit Yeti Sniffs Out Fentanyl and Meth During Eureka Traffic Stop
On November 29, 2022 at about 10:37 p.m., an officer with the Eureka Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Broadway for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Carolyn Marie Baker, 46 years old of Carlotta. During the traffic stop, the officer utilized his K-9 partner “Yeti”, to conduct a narcotics detection sweep. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
kymkemp.com
‘Abandoned’ RV on Fire in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are at the scene of vehicle fire near the intersection of G Street and Harris Street in Eureka. The call went out over the scanner just after 9:30 a.m. The vehicle is reported to be an “abandoned” RV and is in the process of being extinguished. Please avoid the area if possible.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Trinidad Neighbor Dispute Leads to Arrest for Alleged Shovel Assault
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Westhaven Drive near Trinidad for the report of a neighbor dispute resulting in an assault. Deputies arrived in the area...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Rescued!] Occupants Trapped in Commercial Structure Fire on Central Avenue
Fire personnel are responding to a report of commercial structure fire in McKinleyville. The call went out around 2:15 p.m. on December 2 for Arcata Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and Westhaven Fire departments to respond to the 2700 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville. Additionally, Arcata Ambulance has been requested as...
lostcoastoutpost.com
ACLU Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Loleta Elementary Alleging Discrimination Against Native and Disabled Students
For the second time in less than a decade, the ACLU of Northern California today filed a civil rights complaint on behalf of the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria alleging repeated acts of discrimination by Loleta Elementary School employees against Native students and students with disabilities. According to...
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Covers the Lawsuit Filed by the Institute for Justice Against the Cannabis Abatement Program
Headline Humboldt covered the Institute of Justice’s townhall meeting in Redway about the lawsuit against the County of Humboldt’s abatement program. The story starts about minute marker 15. As a side note, we got a kick out of how the reporter, Ryan Hutson, who also writes for Redheaded...
mendofever.com
Reports of Lightning in the Skies of Mendocino and Humboldt Counties
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. [Image from the National Weather]. *Featured photo is a stock image.
kymkemp.com
Lightning Along the Coast from Eureka to Fort Bragg
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Eureka earlier issued a “Special Marine Warning including the Waters from...
kymkemp.com
Eureka Considering Renaming 20/30 Park to Da’ Yas “Where the Cypress Are” Park
20/30 Park located in the City of Eureka was established in 1952, and made possible with assistance by the 20/30 Club, a service club comprised of 20 to 39 year-old men, no longer active in our region. Since then, the City of Eureka was awarded a $6.3 million grant from California State Parks to completely renovate 20/30 Park. An RFPQ was issued and Melton Design Group (MDG) was the winning design firm. Community input, diversity, accessibility and inclusivity have been integral parts throughout the park improvement project. Eureka residents shared their vision and desired features for the park at outreach events, both in person and by Zoom, and online surveys. Radio ads, social media, City eNewsletters, posted flyers and direct mailers to the neighborhood were all used to solicit feedback.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser to Benefit the Emergency Medical Fund
Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. Join the Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser for the Emergency Medical Fund, administered by the non-profit Friends for Life Animal Rescue. This event will feature a raffle, online silent auction, and refreshments. Additionally, adoptable cats will be on display and dogs on parade (weather permitting). Raffle tickets may be purchased at the shelter Monday – Friday, December 5- 9th (need not be present to win).
kymkemp.com
4 New Hospitalizations, 146 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations, a resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 114 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 32 new probable cases for...
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Donna Jean Mortimer
Donna Jean Mortimer, wife, mother and sister, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Tim Mortimer, her brother Buzzy, sister Becky, brother Allen, her favorite niece Heather and many more nieces and nephews, and friends.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Darlene Phillips, 1935-2022
Darlene Hodgson Phillips was born December 13, 1935 to Lew and Elva Hodgson in Stockton. She was the first of three children, later joined by her sister Joy Barraco and baby brother Lew Hodgson Jr. The family moved to Eureka in 1946. She graduated from Eureka Senior High School in 1953. She attended college in Pasadena.
