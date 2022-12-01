Read full article on original website
Health officials say this flu season could be the worst in years
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against the flu and other respiratory illnesses, saying it could be the worst the virus has been in years. Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth said they're seeing a lot of respiratory virus infections and influenza admissions in their...
Measles case confirmed at Ohio school
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Measles is a growing concern for central Ohio health officials as the number of cases continues to increase. Of the 50 confirmed cases in unvaccinated individuals, most have been discovered in daycare centers. However, Westerville City Schools shared with families there was one case discovered in the district. Community member said […]
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A significant increase in coronavirus cases over the last week, though this was an eight-day week because of Thanksgiving. The over 16,000 new reported cases are the most since mid-September. Stark County had 414 new reported cases. Again, those figures don’t include...
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including three in Allen County, one in Hardin County, one in Putnam County and two in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • The Centers for Disease...
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
Schools work to keep ‘tripledemic’ manageable as viruses increase
As winter approaches, so does the spreading of viruses like COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus. Because of a surge in cases, colloquially known as the “tripledemic,” it is the responsibility of schools to take the proper measures to maximize the potential for their students to stay healthy.
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northern Ohio improved to having most all counties designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Counties now yellow that were designated red for high COVID-19 spread a week ago include Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain. Cuyahoga, Geauga,...
‘As many as possible’: UH looking for participants for Alzheimer’s drug study
University Hospitals researchers are looking for people to participate in a study to see if a drug recently proven to slow down Alzheimer’s disease can prevent it too.
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
COVID-19 cases in Ohio spike to highest level since mid-September: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Dec. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, the highest number since mid-September. The report, because of Thanksgiving, included eight days rather than the normal seven, but the per-day average of 2,299 was still higher than at any time in the weekly reports since the state averaged 2,936 cases a day in reporting 20,552 on Sept. 15.
Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge
I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
Ohio contractor fined for allegedly not protecting roofing employees from deadly fall hazards
The U.S Department of Labor said an Ohio contractor has been fined for not protecting their employees from deadly hazards. The Department of Labor said twice in six days federal safety inspectors observed a Middlefield roofing contractor exposing workers to deadly fall hazards at two separate job sites in Tallmadge and Columbia Station, continuing a […]
Biden Administration announces plan to end HIV/AIDS pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Biden announced a new plan to end the HIV and AIDS pandemic as a public health threat by 2030. Biden’s five-year plan, according to CNN, would be a collaboration in fighting HIV/AIDS and addressing equity issues and the stigma around it. The Biden administration...
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.
Third-grade retention removed under proposed Ohio education bill
A new bill supported by education groups across the state would mark the end of the third-grade reading retention requirements.
School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes
(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
