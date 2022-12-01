ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution

Former President Trump on Monday insisted he does not want to “terminate” the Constitution, responding to broad backlash after he said over the weekend its rules and laws should be disregarded so he can return to the White House. Trump, in a pair of posts on Truth Social, responded to the fallout from his comments…
What the data actually say about assault weapons

President Biden wants to ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines. Illinois House Democrats have put forward a state-wide ban on such weapons. Several mass murders, including the one earlier this year at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the recent Colorado Springs nightclub shooting involved the assailant using an assault weapon to inflict harm on innocent people. All such deaths are senseless, needless and avoidable.
Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Dominion to depose Fox boss Lachlan Murdoch as defamation suit heats up

It's press-shy Lachlan Murdoch's turn in the spotlight. On Monday, at the offices of a powerhouse Los Angeles law firm, the head of Fox News' parent company — and son of its founder — is scheduled to be deposed under oath. He will face questions about his knowledge of the wild and false allegations the network presented about a voting tech company's role in then President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 elections.
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same-sex couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
