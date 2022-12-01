Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
Former President Trump on Monday insisted he does not want to “terminate” the Constitution, responding to broad backlash after he said over the weekend its rules and laws should be disregarded so he can return to the White House. Trump, in a pair of posts on Truth Social, responded to the fallout from his comments…
What the data actually say about assault weapons
President Biden wants to ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines. Illinois House Democrats have put forward a state-wide ban on such weapons. Several mass murders, including the one earlier this year at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the recent Colorado Springs nightclub shooting involved the assailant using an assault weapon to inflict harm on innocent people. All such deaths are senseless, needless and avoidable.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Week in Ukraine war: new Russian strikes, oil price cap, no Biden-Putin talks (Dec. 5)
As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. New measures targeting Russian oil revenue took effect Monday. They include a European Union embargo on most Russian oil imports and a Russian oil price cap. Ukraine will be working again to...
Dominion to depose Fox boss Lachlan Murdoch as defamation suit heats up
It's press-shy Lachlan Murdoch's turn in the spotlight. On Monday, at the offices of a powerhouse Los Angeles law firm, the head of Fox News' parent company — and son of its founder — is scheduled to be deposed under oath. He will face questions about his knowledge of the wild and false allegations the network presented about a voting tech company's role in then President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 elections.
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same-sex couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
Racial bias affects media coverage of missing people. A new tool illustrates how
Thousands of people are reported missing in the United States each year. And while not every missing person case will get widespread media coverage, the fight to locate them — whether alive or dead — is always the main priority. However, when it comes to missing person cases...
Some rail workers say Biden "turned his back on us" in deal to avert rail strike
Matthew Weaver was excited earlier this week — even optimistic — as he and a coworker hung drywall at a rail yard in Lordstown, Ohio. The House of Representatives had just voted on a resolution to give freight rail workers seven days of paid sick leave — something Weaver's union had been fighting for in recent months.
100 years ago, 'Carol of the Bells' came to America — from Ukraine
UKRAINIAN NATIONAL CHORUS: (Singing in non-English language). KELLY: It was the American premiere of the Ukrainian National Chorus. And one song in particular stood out. It was called "Shchedryk." (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UKRAINIAN NATIONAL CHORUS: (Singing in non-English language). SHAPIRO: This recording is from that same year. But this...
PHOTOS: Barack Obama campaigns for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in Atlanta ahead of runoff
Former President Barack Obama joined U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for a rally at Pullman Yards in Atlanta on Dec.1, 2022, just days ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff. In front of a crowd of about 5,000 people on Thursday night, Obama reminded voters their support for Warnock would still have a big impact in Washington.
