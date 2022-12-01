Read full article on original website
Related
Gareth Southgate relishing England’s quarter-final ‘acid test’ against France
Gareth Southgate is relishing England football team ’s “acid test” against reigning champions France in Saturday’s blockbuster World Cup 2022 quarter-final clash.Having topped Group B without much fuss, the 2018 semi-finalists opened the knockout phase with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Senegal in Sunday’s last-16 encounter.England overcame heightened expectations and a bright start by the African champions at Al Bayt Stadium, where they will return this weekend to take on what Southgate called “the very best” in Qatar.“We’ve got a brilliant tie, haven’t we?” the England boss said of the quarter-final against World Cup holders France. “The two quarter-finals...
England team players celebrate at World Cup basecamp following Senegal win
England's players were greeted by overjoyed hotel staff and supporters as they returned to their Al Wakrah base following their win over Senegal. Gareth Southgate's side secured their quarter-finals appearance after a 3-0 win over the West African team on Sunday 4 December, driven by goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Arriving back at the hotel following the highly successful game, the Lions were met with gleeful adoration in the form of flags and confetti. Jack Grealish takes particular delight in the attention and begins dancing with the supporters.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England progress to quarter-finals as squad sets up to face FranceWorld Cup: Fans react to England’s winning goals against SenegalEngland boss addresses Raheem Sterling’s ‘family matter’ before World Cup match
U.S. men's success in the World Cup brings a windfall to the women's team
Players on the U.S. women's national team have long cheered on their male counterparts. Thanks to the historic equal pay deal signed earlier this year, they have millions more reasons: The two squads are evenly splitting the World Cup prize money they earn. When the men's team advanced to the...
Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Japan face Croatia for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.Luka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored two quickfire goals to stun Spain and finish as...
Argentina is headed to the quarterfinals after beating Australia 2-1
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup, leading Argentina into the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday. With a flourish of his famous left foot in the 34th minute, Messi...
Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news
Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
World Cup fans find booze at hotels, Qatar’s 1 liquor store
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In a dusty neighborhood on the outskirts of Qatar’s capital, guards stand duty at a gated compound ringed with razor wire, carefully checking passports and permits before allowing anyone inside. But this isn’t a prison or a high-security area associated with the ongoing World Cup.
UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott
The leader of the United Arab Emirates is making a surprise visit to Qatar during its hosting of the World Cup
Previewing the World Cup's round of 16: Who's in, who's out and storylines to watch
This year's World Cup has already been a soccer spectacle: Steamrolls, upsets, dramatic goals, penalty kicks, pelvic contusions, tears of joy, tears of devastation, mere millimeters of shoulder and soccer ball making all the difference between elimination and ecstasy. And that was just the group stage. Now, the knockout stage...
It's knockout time at the World Cup for the U.S. and Netherlands — only one moves on
DOHA, Qatar — When the U.S. men's national soccer team plays the Netherlands Saturday at the World Cup in Qatar, you would assume the pressure on both teams will be sky high. Because, this is it, right? The knockout stage, where ties are a thing of the past and...
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Senegal reaction as Raheem Sterling leaves camp to return to UK
England swept Senegal aside in the Qatar World Cup last 16 to set up a quarter-final against France next Saturday.Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Sakascored the goals for the Three Lions, but now Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus, the current champions, pose an entirely different challenge to Gareth Southgate’s men. Mbappe hit a double, while Olivier Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry as France’s all-time top scorer in the 3-1 victory over Poland. It was not all good news for England though, as Raheem Sterling opted to head home for a family matter, leaving his future involvement in Qatar in doubt. Follow all the reaction from England vs Senegal and build-up : Read More England stroll into World Cup quarter-finals on night where previous sides may have buckledThe future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassRaheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home
Some clothing choices have caused a stir at the World Cup
Qatar warned about clothing restrictions for this year's World Cup, and fans are finding out that officials weren't bluffing about cracking down. FIFA's Stadium Code of Conduct for this year's event, put into effect in July, prohibits fans from bringing in tools or weapons, as well as flags or other materials that are deemed political or discriminatory. It also advises that any helmet or mask that covers the face, besides a medical mask and/or national and religious headwear, is not permitted.
The U.S.'s 2022 World Cup run is over after falling to the Netherlands, 3-1
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S. run at the 2022 World Cup has ended after the Netherlands defeated the U.S. 3-1 in the round of 16. The United States had never trailed in this tournament — with draws against Wales and England and the defeat of Iran in group play. But in the knockout stage — where teams must win or go home — none of that mattered.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0