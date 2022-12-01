England swept Senegal aside in the Qatar World Cup last 16 to set up a quarter-final against France next Saturday.Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Sakascored the goals for the Three Lions, but now Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus, the current champions, pose an entirely different challenge to Gareth Southgate’s men. Mbappe hit a double, while Olivier Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry as France’s all-time top scorer in the 3-1 victory over Poland. It was not all good news for England though, as Raheem Sterling opted to head home for a family matter, leaving his future involvement in Qatar in doubt. Follow all the reaction from England vs Senegal and build-up : Read More England stroll into World Cup quarter-finals on night where previous sides may have buckledThe future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassRaheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home

21 MINUTES AGO