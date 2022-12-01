ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experience the Magic of Downtown Cedar City

Historic Downtown Cedar City during the holidays is a magical experience you won’t want to miss if you’re traveling through Southern Utah. Cedar City’s annual downtown lighting ceremony took place on Thanksgiving weekend and recently attracted several hundred residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season alongside thousands of dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees, food trucks, live music, professional entertainment, and not to mention the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 2, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is ready to go home with you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles...
