Get Paid In Time For Christmas! Don’t Miss The Stripes Hiring Event In Midland

Are you tired of your job? Are you wanting to do something different or maybe find a company that offers benefits and perks? Look no further! Stripes is looking to hire you!. Stripes convenience stores will be hosting a hiring event next week, December 7th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Grand Texan Hotel 4300 West Wall in Midland. They will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Come dressed to impress that day and bring your resume.
List of Fun Christmas Parades Happening Here In The Permian Basin!

Yes, it's time once again to hit up a parade. But, not just any parade a CHRISTMAS PARADE! It really isn't the SEASON without a good Christmas Parade and there are several happening in the area this season! So grab the kiddos, grab some Hot Chocolate and pick your spot on the parade route, and get ready for a PARADE!
Classic Band Little Feat To Perform At The Wagner Noel This Monday

RESERVED TICKETS $99.95 - $49.95 (plus fees) FRONT ROW EXPERIENCE VIP (SOLD IN PAIRS) - $349.95 (plus fees) SOUNDCHECK EXPERIENCE VIP - $274.95 (plus fees) TICKET/MERCH PACKAGE VIP - $189.95 (plus fees) We will have your chance to win tickets on our Fabebook page. Little Feat is the classic example...
Top 5 Times Midland/Odessa Was A Featured Answer on ‘Jeopardy!’

Did you know Midland and Odessa have been mentioned as answers on 'Jeopardy!'?Here are 5 times we were mentioned on the famous game show. Mentions are in chronological order courtesy of J! Archive. 2003-05-05 - Category: "First Ladies" - Amount: $200 - Answer: "She met the future president at a...
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

