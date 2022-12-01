Read full article on original website
A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world
From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image Bill Priefert in one of the many manufacturing buildings located at the Priefert Manufacturing facilities in Mount Pleasant. COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO Bill Priefert and his sons. From left to right Travis Priefert, Nate Priefert,...
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX
There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
Here’s what you can do if Asian Lady Beetles are invading your home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Everyone’s seen an Asian Lady Beetle, they’re often called Ladybugs, but few know that their actually an invasive species. According to A&M Agrilife Extension, the Asian Lady Beetle was deliberatly brought to the United States from Asia by the USDA in the 1960’s and the 1990’s in an attempt to fight other pests across several states.
21 People Indicted for Money Laundering Schemes in Tyler, Texas
Twenty-one people have been indicted in Tyler, Texas for their part in cryptocurrency money laundering networks that the U.S. Attorney General's office says have been under investigation for years. KETK reports that "according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday, the networks include those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from...
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “accidental shooting” Sunday at a Max-A-Mart in Emory. Sheriff’s office and DPS officials are at the scene of an accidental shooting at the intersection of US Highways 69 and 19, according to a social media post from the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
WHAT WE KNOW: Sinkhole at Tyler intersection
A large sinkhole opened up Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rice and Old Bullard roads in Tyler. A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. When it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface, according to USGS.
Hopkins County Records — Dec. 3, 2022
Angelica Lopez and Francisco Lopez to Denise Lopez; tract in the Shelby Tunnage survey. Amber Deanne Jones to Sandra Faye Dorsey; tract in the Santos Coy survey. Linda Hay to R&L Investments LLC, Series County Road 1131; tract in the D. Anding survey. Lou Beth Hendrix to Clay Stuart Hendrix;...
9-1-1 Phone lines are currently down in the Texarkana area
TEXARKANA - 911 and all landlines coming into the Texarkana PD communications center are currently down. This is a region wide issue that appears to also includes 911 calls going to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS in Texarkana, and New Boston Police Department.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Timpson tops Cooper 34-13
TYLER, Texas — The Cooper Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Timpson Bears in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Timpson came away with the win, defeating Cooper, 34-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
How Miranda Lambert's influence impacts her hometown of Lindale
LINDALE, Texas — East Texas is home to a lot of country music greats but nobody has put an East Texas city on the map as much as Lindale native Miranda Lambert. “She never ceases to say the word Lindale to tout her hometown no matter where she is, she's talking about Lindale, Texas,“ said Miranda’s father Rick Lambert.
Tyler Police Department searches for man who reportedly stole 'large amounts' of diamonds, gold
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department took to Facebook Friday, Dec. 2, asking for help identifying an alleged thief. According to the post, large amounts of diamonds and gold were stolen from a business on S. Broadway Ave. at 4:20 p.m. Police say the man may have been...
Rains ISD Closed
Rains ISD canceled classes again Friday so crews could repair a gas line. The school started smelling the gas last Wednesday, and Atmos investigated. All extracurricular activities and UIL events will still happen.
Traffic Alert: Mineola railroad crossings closed due to train breakdown
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the crossings in Mineola have been closed due to problems with a train, causing traffic to be redirected back to Loop 564. According to the city’s dispatch, a train broke down and must be addressed before most crossings can be re-opened. The crossing...
City of Longview asks residents to be mindful of water usage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Often here in East Texas, municipalities ask residents to conserve water during extreme periods of summer drought, and now one East Texas city is asking for conservation during the winter, for the user’s benefit. The City of Longview is asking residents to be mindful of...
