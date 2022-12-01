Read full article on original website
Related
Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting postponed
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the high wind warning on Saturday, the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed. Organizers are working to reschedule the event for Saturday, December 10. Details will be shared when available. The event is still set to be held at the Rotary Rink at Fountain […]
wnypapers.com
Santa overcomes weather to arrive in Lewiston
Despite high winds and wet, rainy conditions, Santa Claus did arrive safely in Lewiston on Saturday, to continue participating in Christmas Walk weekend events. Jolly Old St. Nicholas was scheduled to appear from inside his J.J. Strassburg Trucking holiday float in the International Peace Garden but, as the weather wasn’t cooperative, opted to greet children and families from inside Deal Realty (451 Center St.)
wutv29.com
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens for 18th season
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- It’s a Western New York holiday tradition: the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opened Friday night for its 18th season – with lots of new changes for families to enjoy. This event has faced some hardships as well – having to adjust to Covid-19 restrictions and...
Soulful Christmas celebrated in the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Soulful Christmas returned to the Michigan Street African American Heritage. This weekend's free family-friendly event featured a Black-owned business holiday market, wagon rides, as well as arts and crafts. Kente Claus also stopped by for a visit to share some Christmas stories and give away toys...
Hamburg Festival of Lights flips on the switch tonight
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that time of the year again: The weather is a little colder, the hot cocoa is a little hotter, and the holidays lights are getting brighter and brighter. The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights returns to Hamburg Friday, with bright displays of lights, the second-largest Christmas Tree in the state — […]
WGRZ TV
Western New Yorkers team up for winter boot, clothing drive to benefit St. Luke's Mission of Mercy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Western New Yorkers is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season, and they're hoping the community will chip in to help St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Vanessa Marino started a small winter boot drive three years ago as a way to teach...
Firefighters in Niagara Falls raising money for Christmas toy fund
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Saturday, firefighters in Niagara Falls were working to raise money for a Christmas toy fund. It was the 94th annual telethon for firefighters to give back to kids in the community. There were basket raffles, food trucks, plus live entertainment to keep the telethon...
He created the popular Santa Claus Christmas Cottage in Lockport
Thirteen years ago Chris Parada and his father created the Santa Claus Christmas Cottage in Lockports Day Road Park. It's a cozy, colorful place and according to Chris.
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Community Supports Christmas Care Packing Drive
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County community turned out to support military mother’s during their Christmas care packing drive on Saturday. This annual tradition is hosted by the Lake Erie NY Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America, where hundreds of boxes were packed during a morning assembly line at Fluvanna Community Church near Jamestown.
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open
Gordie Harper's Bazaar will remain open after owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement in September 2022.
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!
Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
buffalorising.com
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
THE BASICS: This offbeat “historical” musical by Peter Rothstein plays Wednesdays through Sundays at the Shea’s 710 Theatre, through December 18th. The cast of ten (in multiple roles) has been nicely directed and staged by Susan Drozd. CALM, which has no intermission, clocks in at a lean 75 minutes.
Voice Of Iconic Christmas Character Is From Lackawanna New York
The holiday movies are here and one of the most iconic ones has a major tie to Western New York. At some point this Holiday season you are going to watch or at least hear about the snow miser. He is one of the main characters in the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus". In the movie, the Snow Miser controls the cold weather on earth and is the brother of the Heat Miser who controls the warm weather. They are the sons of Mother Nature.
WGRZ TV
Meet the Mafia: Fire truck helps raises awareness for 716 Foundation
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The 716 Foundation knows how to throw a tailgate party. The 716 Foundation is easily found with their former fire engine turned party-mobile. Now dubbed Engine 17, the fire truck is blasting dance music and offering, well.... adult beverages to tailgaters of age. They are usually parked in Hammers Lot.
White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary approved to set up in Akron
AKRON, N.Y. — A senior dog sanctuary is officially coming to Western New York. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary was just granted a special use permit Wednesday in Akron and expects to open anywhere from eight to 10 months from now. The sanctuary will give senior dogs, who typically...
buffalorising.com
WNY SOUNDSTAGE | Behind the Scenes with the BPO: How they inspire and uplift our holiday spirits every year
On this episode of WNY Soundstage, Host Daniel Lendzian speaks with Daniel Hart, executive director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra about an artistic organization during the Holiday Season. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Society, Inc. employs and supports a professional major symphony orchestra of artistic excellence that is integral to Buffalo-Niagara’s...
Made In America store to host “American Christmas” event
The Made in America stores are up to 11,000 100 percent American-made products when they started at just 50 products.
Food 2 Families raises $113,000 for FeedMore WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We want to thank everyone who came out to our Food 2 Families drive at Tops Friendly Markets on Friday. You helped raise $113,000 and six trailers full of food. Earlier on Saturday, we got a chance to see that food get unloaded at FeedMore WNY's...
Comments / 0