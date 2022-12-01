Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Adassa, star in Disney’s ‘Encanto,’ surprises local kids at school for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Adassa, the voice of Dolores Madrigal in the smash Disney film ‘Encanto,’ was in eastern Idaho this week for a performance...
eastidahonews.com
REO Speedwagon to perform at Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — REO Speedwagon is coming to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center on Saturday, Aug. 5. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at the Mountain America Center Box office and ticketmaster.com. Formed...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
byuiscroll.org
Shirley Weekes: Perfection without the pressure
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 11:30 a.m., Shirley Weekes, the student accounts coordinator, will give her devotional address in the BYU-Idaho Center. She will focus her message on the significance of striving for perfection, but not letting the pressure of it get the best of you. “A lot of us...
lakelandhawkeye.com
“I Had a Dream …”
The starting lyrics of Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish, is one of Faith Stichweh’s favorite songs. And the Stichweh’s own dreams is to be a singer/songwriter. At 6-years old,the desire to sing was implanted into the mind of Stichweh. The senior at Lakeland High School’s passion for it has carried on with her to this very day.
eastidahonews.com
Bingham County law enforcement help fill Christmas lists for local families
BLACKFOOT — Fifty local kids got the ride of lifetime on Saturday morning. Each December, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department and other regional agencies hold a “Santa’s Helper” event. The holiday shop-a-thon aims to help low income families in the region put presents under the tree.
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
Idaho8.com
Stray snow showers left for the beginning of the week
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue tonight across our local mountains with isolated snow showers for the valleys. We could see a mix of rain and snow with some of the isolated showers in the Magic Valley up to Pocatello. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's in the mountains and 20's in the valleys.
Chubbuck Olive Garden nearing completion, expected to open in January
CHUBBUCK — Endless breadsticks and as much shaved parmesan as your heart desires will be on the menu for Gate City area residents in about seven weeks time. Construction work on the new Olive Garden restaurant at 4105 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck is nearing completion and the eatery is expected to be open to the public on Jan. 23, 2023, says Logan Underwood, the superintendent of the company constructing the new building, Constructions Solutions Co. ...
School closures for Friday, Dec. 2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
December ‘Empty the Shelter’ event returns
Good news for animal lovers. The post December ‘Empty the Shelter’ event returns appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warnings and snow today
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
2 snowplows struck in Soda Springs with Thursday night’s winter storm
Not one, but two snowplows are damaged after being involved in separate accidents. The post 2 snowplows struck in Soda Springs with Thursday night’s winter storm appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Man tragically dies on lava beds, lost coin purse found and man receives 100 stitches after ‘heated’ political argument
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A local man died on the lava beds north of Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 1, 1905. It’s...
Temporary lane closure on Sunnyside Road Sunday
One westbound lane of Sunnyside Road will be closed to motorists this Sunday, Dec. 4. The post Temporary lane closure on Sunnyside Road Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pocatello woman gathering lights, winter clothing for Ukrainian refugees
KPVI continues to follow the story of a Pocatello woman from Ukraine who is continuously working to help refugees in the war-torn country. Lena Contor is once again preparing to go back to Europe - and is again collecting donations to take with her. This time, Contor is collecting winter...
Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- UPDATE 12/03/22 5:27 P.M. MDT- A male, Jeremiah Cox, was released from the hospital after receiving medical attention for various wounds. Cox was transported to the Pocatello Police Department for questioning and arrested on unrelated warrants. The second male, was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, and is currently in The post Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital appeared first on Local News 8.
Anonymous donor gives $10 million for Idaho State University student scholarships
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Physician Assistant Studies (PA) program recently received an anonymous $10 million donation supporting scholarships for its students. This scholarship is one of the largest scholarship gifts ever received by Idaho State. The scholarship was created in memory of Ginny Thomas, the former administrator of the Rural American Scholarship Foundation that supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. This...
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Why a local superintendent got tased in front of a school assembly
SHELLEY — A school superintendent promised students he would get tased by police if they raised more than $3,500 for a good cause, and they did just that. In fact, students at Hobbs Middle School in Shelley exceeded the goal and raised $5,000. The funds are used to help students in need during the holiday season.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to prison after downtown robbery of $27
IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced Monday after being charged with the robbery of a man in downtown Idaho Falls. Hernan Cortes, 29, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to two years fixed and eight years indeterminate in prison. Cortes accepted a plea agreement, where he...
