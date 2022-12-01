ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
CNBC

Layoffs mount, and Main Street still can't find any workers to hire for open jobs

The latest NFIB monthly small business confidence and jobs reports show that Main Street is still looking to hire even as economic sentiment continues to decline. But the vast majority of open positions (90%) are seeing few to no qualified applicants apply even as layoffs mount throughout the economy. Higher...
infomeddnews.com

Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System

Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
healthcareguys.com

Basic Guideline to Nursing Care Plan

When a chef experiments with the ingredients and cooks something new, he will most likely provide a detailed recipe for other people. In the same way, people who specialize in nursing create care plans for nursing students to help them understand the main principles of working with their patients. It...
csengineermag.com

Future of Construction

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the construction industry was 3.5 percent in July 2022. The last time it was lower than this was in September 2019, about six months before the initial lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the lowest it has been for nearly three years; the labor shortage remains one of the most critical construction industry trends for 2022, per The Hartford.
elearningindustry.com

Communication Is The Key That Unlocks Learning Cultures

Learning cultures don’t succeed because a number of individuals in siloes become more skilled. Learning cultures succeed because they’re set up for teams to rely on one another to learn and help one another grow. Stellar learning teams help, teach, and learn in tandem with each other. Effective...
aiexpress.io

SME to offer Robotics in Manufacturing Fundamentals certification

SME just lately introduced that it has developed the Robotics in Manufacturing Fundamentals (RMF) credential, a brand new certification targeted on assessing candidates’ comprehension of elementary robotics ideas. The RMF credential was developed by SME, the Robotics Schooling & Competitors (REC) Basis, and FIRST. The certification is aimed toward...
The Virtual Pediatric OT

How to become an occupational therapist

Occupational therapy involves working hands-on helping different patients to get back to or learning everyday tasks or “occupations”. Occupational therapists help individuals of all ages develop, recover, or maintain the skills needed to complete daily living and work activities.
kidsinthehouse.com

How To Decide On Residential Care?

Making the decision to place a loved one in a residential care facility is never easy. There are many factors to consider, and it can be difficult to know where to start. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the things you need to think about when making this decision. We will also provide tips on how to find the right care facility for your loved one. So if you are considering residential care for a family member, please keep reading!
momcollective.com

Resources to Be an Ally for Individuals with Disability

This Saturday is International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Statistics show that nearly one in four adults in the United States have a disability. This very likely means that someone you know and love has a disability. At Lansing Mom we are here to open tough conversations, to learn, and to grow. We’re going to share resources for adults to use to expand knowledge on disabilities and encourage you to share and learn with us. Read on for resources to be an ally for individuals with disability.

