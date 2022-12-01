Read full article on original website
Related
I retired, then 'unretired' 2 months later at the same company. I now have the best of both worlds.
"When I retired, I believed my chapter was over and I'd have to source a new avenue to make an impact. Imagine my delight when Manpower reached out."
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
Employment: Here Are 8 In-Demand Flex Jobs You Might Not Know You Could Do from Home
Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world and rewrote the rules of work life, many employers have adopted more liberal policies about flexible work arrangements. These...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
LinkedIn’s CEO says skills are replacing a college degree in this job market
Skills-first hiring will create "a much more efficient, equitable labor market, which then creates better opportunities for all," Ryan Roslansky says. In the job market, skills are the new degrees. Just ask the expert on how to get hired: LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. Employers should focus on skills when making...
Here are 14 of the high-paying jobs you can get with a bachelor's degree — and how to get them
Engineers are some of the highest-paid workers with a bachelor's degree-level education, but a variety of industries pay high salaries.
CNBC
Layoffs mount, and Main Street still can't find any workers to hire for open jobs
The latest NFIB monthly small business confidence and jobs reports show that Main Street is still looking to hire even as economic sentiment continues to decline. But the vast majority of open positions (90%) are seeing few to no qualified applicants apply even as layoffs mount throughout the economy. Higher...
Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs
With more jobs than job seekers, companies are rethinking qualifications even for high-paying jobs.
Women Are Being Pushed Out Of The Workforce, and It's Time Employers Do Something About It. Here's How.
How can employers better support the women who work for them?
infomeddnews.com
Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System
Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
healthcareguys.com
Basic Guideline to Nursing Care Plan
When a chef experiments with the ingredients and cooks something new, he will most likely provide a detailed recipe for other people. In the same way, people who specialize in nursing create care plans for nursing students to help them understand the main principles of working with their patients. It...
csengineermag.com
Future of Construction
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the construction industry was 3.5 percent in July 2022. The last time it was lower than this was in September 2019, about six months before the initial lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the lowest it has been for nearly three years; the labor shortage remains one of the most critical construction industry trends for 2022, per The Hartford.
Hiring Chesco: Dependability, Communication Skills, and Willingness to Learn Deemed Essential Soft Skills
Dependability (90 percent), communication skills (89 percent), and a willingness to learn (88 percent) are among the top soft skills hiring managers deem absolutely essential or very important in job applicants.
elearningindustry.com
Communication Is The Key That Unlocks Learning Cultures
Learning cultures don’t succeed because a number of individuals in siloes become more skilled. Learning cultures succeed because they’re set up for teams to rely on one another to learn and help one another grow. Stellar learning teams help, teach, and learn in tandem with each other. Effective...
aiexpress.io
SME to offer Robotics in Manufacturing Fundamentals certification
SME just lately introduced that it has developed the Robotics in Manufacturing Fundamentals (RMF) credential, a brand new certification targeted on assessing candidates’ comprehension of elementary robotics ideas. The RMF credential was developed by SME, the Robotics Schooling & Competitors (REC) Basis, and FIRST. The certification is aimed toward...
How to become an occupational therapist
Occupational therapy involves working hands-on helping different patients to get back to or learning everyday tasks or “occupations”. Occupational therapists help individuals of all ages develop, recover, or maintain the skills needed to complete daily living and work activities.
msn.com
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with a former DoorDash employee. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their privacy, but Insider has verified their identity and former employment. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Slide 1 of 47: A wave of layoffs...
kidsinthehouse.com
How To Decide On Residential Care?
Making the decision to place a loved one in a residential care facility is never easy. There are many factors to consider, and it can be difficult to know where to start. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the things you need to think about when making this decision. We will also provide tips on how to find the right care facility for your loved one. So if you are considering residential care for a family member, please keep reading!
momcollective.com
Resources to Be an Ally for Individuals with Disability
This Saturday is International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Statistics show that nearly one in four adults in the United States have a disability. This very likely means that someone you know and love has a disability. At Lansing Mom we are here to open tough conversations, to learn, and to grow. We’re going to share resources for adults to use to expand knowledge on disabilities and encourage you to share and learn with us. Read on for resources to be an ally for individuals with disability.
Comments / 1