Boston College WR Zay Flowers declares for 2023 NFL draft

By Luke Easterling
 4 days ago
One of the top pass-catchers in college football is making the leap to the next level.

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, making his announcement via social media Thursday.

The 5-10, 172-pound playmaker had his best season yet in 2022, racking up 1,077 yards on 72 receptions, with 12 touchdown catches for the Eagles.

Current projections have Flowers coming off the board sometime on Day 2, but the predraft process will give him plenty of opportunities to improve his stock heading into next year’s draft.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

