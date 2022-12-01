Read full article on original website
Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co.
Three men were arrested and over 100 pounds of drugs following an investigation in Buncombe County.
Buncombe Co. deputies searching for fraud suspects
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are looking for two people in Buncombe County.
WITN
Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A nearly four-month sheriff’s office investigation has resulted in a man facing several drug charges. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29th deputies arrested James Ward, 50, of Greenville following an investigation that started in August. Deputies said that Ward...
Suspect in shots fired incident in custody after SWAT was called in
A suspect is in custody after SWAT was called to an Upstate home following a shots fired incident. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired near Mayo Drive in Greenville, around 5AM Monday morning.
Buncombe Co. deputies arrest man for drug trafficking, guns, vest
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for drug trafficking on Friday.
FOX Carolina
Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
Driver with long history of DWI convictions is suspect in cyclist's hit-and-run death
DURHAM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man with dozens of previous DWI charges was "grossly impaired" and speeding when he hit and killed a bicyclist on Sunday on N.C. Highway 98 in Durham, prosecutors said in a bond hearing Monday morning. Blake Nichols Grady allegedly hit the cyclist around 11:30...
1 person dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Durham, police investigating
Durham police re investigating after one person was killed and two others injured in two separate shootings.
FOX Carolina
Drugs seized in Buncombe County
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Upstate nonprofit holds fundraising gala to help middle schoolers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Forward and Beyond is an outreach mentorship program helping Upstate...
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mother
Responding to a 911 call from an InTown Suites in Greenville, authorities found the deceased, Landon Chance Poston, and his incapacitated mother. The identity of the individual who made the phone call is still unknown, but the call was made in regard to a dead body, so the caller knew that a death had occurred.
cbs17
1 dead, 2 injured in daytime shootings in Durham; duo found shot in a car, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after three males were shot in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said. The initial shooting was reported just after 3:45 p.m. along N.C. 98 near the U.S. 70 overpass, police said. When police arrived, they found...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead. Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. Police...
Greenville Police searching for missing boy
The search is on for a missing Upstate boy. The Greenville Police Department says, 12 year old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy School around 1 PM Monday afternoon.
jocoreport.com
NC 96 Accident Seriously Injures Driver
A motorist sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle accident in northern Johnston County. The 2:29pm Saturday accident was reported on NC Highway 96 North at Antioch Church Road. The Highway Patrol said a teenage driver was operating a 2007 Ford passenger car on Antioch Church Road. The driver pulled...
Suspect arrested, charged in deaths of 2 adults found inside car with two kids in North Carolina
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and is being held without bond after being charged in the deaths of two people found in a vehicle with two children inside. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged by members of the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit. Coley was […]
FOX Carolina
Asheville police arrest suspect after shooting, crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting in November. Officers were called to investigate on Druid Drive on Nov. 18 around 4:24 a.m. They found a crashed vehicle with a 223 TGI-15 AR pistol inside. After an investigation, police...
WYFF4.com
Residents in part of Greenville County asked to shelter in place after reports of shots fired
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Residents in a part of Greenville County are being asked to shelter in place Monday morning as deputies investigate shots fired. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it got reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. in the area of Mayo Drive in the county. When...
cbs17
Durham woman dies after bike struck in hit-and-run; Wake Forest man faces 11 charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP). The driver of the car is now facing 11 charges from two agencies. The Durham County Sherriff’s...
WLOS.com
3 men arrested on open warrants in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three wanted men were arrested during crime prevention efforts in West Asheville. When Asheville police attempted to make contact with Jahad Marquise Craig, 21, on Granda Street about 3:35 p.m. Nov. 23, he fled on foot. However, officers quickly took him into custody. Officers also...
LOCATED: Missing Wake County woman found by deputies
The Wake County Sheriff's Office announced that a missing 29-year-old woman, Elizabeth Torres, was found Thursday afternoon.
