Strictly's Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima celebrate friendship in sweet Instagram posts
Strictly Come Dancing’s Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima have celebrated their friendship with some heartfelt Instagram posts. The pair became the tenth couple to be eliminated after their defeat to Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in Saturday’s dance-off, and they have now paid tribute to each other.
I'm a Celebrity's Chris Moyles reveals challenge that was cut from air as it was "so bad"
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Chris Moyles has opened up about a challenge that was cut from airing because it was “so bad”. The radio host returned to his day job and dished out the details on his Radio X show, where he talked about how ITV did not air one of his and Scarlette Douglas’ Dingo Dollar challenges because they failed abysmally.
Helen Skelton shares Strictly-themed prank her son played at school
Helen Skelton has revealed that her son played a Strictly Come Dancing-themed prank on teachers at school last week. The television presenter, who is partnered with professional dancer Gorka Márquez on the current series, revealed to co-host Claudia Winkleman on Saturday's results show that her 5-year-old son Louis has been telling people that he had been dropped off at school for the day by two Strictly judges.
Coronation Street casts Daisy Midgeley's mother for new storyline
Coronation Street has cast Daisy Midgeley's mother for an upcoming storyline, with Amy Robbins taking on the role from January. While specifics on the story are being kept under wraps, it's being reported that the character Christine will shake things up on the cobbles, initially appearing for a couple of months with potential for more appearances down the line.
Strictly Come Dancing's latest Kym Marsh dance tribute explained
Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has called her cha cha cha routine a tribute to the legendary singer Irene Cara. Dancing to her track 'Fame' as part of Strictly's Musicals Week, Kym said it was an honour for her performing to the song – following the news of the singer's passing last month (November 25).
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Big Bang's Kaley Cuoco shares a sweet glimpse of her 37th birthday celebrations
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has shared a sweet glimpse of her 37th birthday celebrations. The actress announced in October that she was expecting her first child, a baby girl, with partner Tom Pelphrey, making her birthday extra special this year. Sharing on Instagram a photo of her...
Love Island's Liam Reardon opens up on split from Millie Court
Love Island star Liam Reardon has shared information about his split from Millie Court, revealing that the relationship ended so that he could put self-love first. The pair met on 2021's Love Island, going on to win the show before separating this summer. Now, Liam has taken the opportunity to...
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks reveals Janine and Ricky's future after return
EastEnders spoilers follow. Charlie Brooks has spoken about reuniting with longtime co-star Sid Owen in EastEnders. Owen returned this week in the lead-up to Brooks's departure from the soap, with his character Ricky Butcher checking on sister Janine after an alarming warning from Sonia Fowler. Speaking about the reunion, Brooks...
Emmerdale's Samantha Giles explains how her personal life is influencing Bernice's latest storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has revealed how her personal life has influenced the storyline of her character, Bernice Blackstock. In episodes that air next week, Bernice’s behaviour will start to become erratic as she goes through menopause, leaving many of the village residents concerned about her wellbeing.
Emmerdale's Belle Dingle to share Chas' affair secret in tense scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale airs trouble for Chas Dingle later this month as Belle catches her out in more lies. Chas was rumbled by Belle in the early stages of her affair with Al Chapman in August. She secured Belle's silence by promising to end things with Al, but she continued the fling in secret.
Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter admits viewer fury over Chas affair story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has admitted to viewer fury over her character Chas Dingle's affair story. Recently, Chas was embroiled in an affair with Al Chapman before he was shot dead in October. Chas was planning to run away with Al but has since decided to focus on her marriage to Paddy.
I'm a Celeb's Matt Hancock not part of WhatsApp group, says Scarlette Douglas
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has wrapped up for another year, and now that they are out of the jungle, the cast have made a WhatsApp group to debrief, dissect and make plans to reunite in scenarios that don't involve eating cockroaches. But it turns out that...
Strictly Come Dancing pro Nancy Xu needed a push from show's choreographer last week
Strictly Come Dancing's Nancy Xu needed a push from a backstage choreographer during training for her and Will Mellor's high-scoring Charleston last week. As the ballroom pair appeared together on spin-off show It Takes Two yesterday (December 1), presenter Janette Manrara made reference to the pro dancer's recent struggles. Chuckling,...
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely breaks down as she discusses her divorce
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely broke down in tears while discussing her divorce from Jarrette Jones on social media. The pair tied the knot at the end of season two of Love Is Blind and celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, but they announced in August that they were "beginning the process of divorcing".
EastEnders star Tom Watt explains significance of Lofty's return for Dot's funeral
EastEnders star Tom Watt has opened up about the significance of his character Lofty Holloway’s return for Dot Branning’s funeral. In case you missed it, EastEnders is set to host a funeral for Dot Branning after the beloved star June Brown, who played her on the show, passed away earlier this year at the age of 95.
Coronation Street star Bill Roache weighs in on Ken Barlow's new love triangle
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Martha Fraser (Stephanie Beacham) has come back to Coronation Street after 13 years, and she has already caused a bit of turbulence. Ken Barlow is currently in a relationship with Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr), but the reappearance of glamorous Martha (with whom he previously had an affair), has formed a new temptation.
1899 star Gabby Wong shares her theory on that season 1 ending
1899 major spoilers follow. Netflix's 1899 is full of twists and turns, the kind of show where we recommend turning on the subtitles so you don't miss anything. What starts off as a story about passengers on a boat quickly descends into horror and then does a 180 degree turn and goes full-on science-fiction. If you need to remind yourself of what happened in the season 1 ending, we don't blame you, and we've also got you covered.
