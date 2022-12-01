The Pasadena Police Department will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement program on Friday, December 9, 2022, throughout the City of Pasadena. The need for driver education and enforcement is ongoing due to traffic volumes within the City of Pasadena. Officers will be deployed at various locations throughout the city to look for violations including, but not limited to, primary collision factors involving speed, red signals, and right of way violations. When violations are observed, violators will be cited and/or educated on the safety concerns associated with the violation.

9 HOURS AGO