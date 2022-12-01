Read full article on original website
Video: Uruguay players went after referees following elimination
Uruguay were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on Friday in heartbreaking fashion, and the behavior of some players after the match is sure to be closely reviewed by FIFA. Uruguay failed to advance beyond the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0. South Korea scored a goal in stoppage time to defeat Portugal, which resulted in Portugal winning Group H and South Korea advancing as the runner-up. Uruguay and South Korea both finished with 4 points and a goal differential of 0, but South Korea advanced based on total goals scored. Had Uruguay netted another goal against Ghana, they would have held the tiebreaker and finished as the runner-up in Group H.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record-Breaking Real Estate Portfolio
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of soccer’s all-time greatest players. He is the game’s highest scorer on record and has been a super athlete from the beginning, when an 18-year-old Ronaldo became “the most expensive teenager in British football history” after Manchester United paid roughly $15 million for his transfer to the team. Currently a free agent, he was reportedly offered a $207 million-per-year deal by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC.
World Cup 2022: Ghana fans have spotted a red card incident that the referee missed against Uruguay
How could the referee possibly miss this stamp on Ghana star Mohammed Kudus?
Cristiano Ronaldo tells South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung to ‘shut up’ after ‘insulting’ him
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like to be rushed. The Portuguese megastar appeared to be upset as he was substituted off during the team’s World Cup loss to South Korea in the 65th minute on Friday. Although it appeared he might have been unhappy at manager Fernando Santos, Ronaldo clarified who his displeasure was directed at. “The Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game. “There is no need for controversy. It’s the heat of the match. Whatever happens, things always stay on the...
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Netherlands Player Claps Back at Charles Barkley After Beating USMNT
Memphis Depay didn’t forget Barkley’s trash talk earlier this week.
SB Nation
All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
USMNT Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment After World Cup Elimination
The USMNT crashed out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. There will be years for the team to figure out what they could have or should have done differently in that game, but head coach Gregg Berhalter thinks he already knows.
Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup
Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
World Cup 2022: One man has proved how the ball stayed in during Spain vs Japan
Official: the ball stayed in during Spain vs Japan – perception, yeah?
Dutch facing surprising challenge ahead of match against U.S.
On Saturday, the Netherlands will take on the U.S. in this year’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16. But before getting to that match, it looks like the Dutch have another hurdle to clear. Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal said in a news conference Friday (seen above) that several members of his team are battling Read more... The post Dutch facing surprising challenge ahead of match against U.S. appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
