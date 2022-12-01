ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

Bank robbery suspect exchanges gunfire with Greenwood Village Police

By By KYLA PEARCE
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Guests at a Greenwood Village hotel were evacuated after a bank robbery suspect, who fired at police, barricaded himself inside, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department.

Multiple police agencies surrounded the Extended Stay America and Sleep Inn at 9253 E. Costilla Ave. in Greenwood Village and authorities issued a reverse 911 call to alert area businesses and residents.

The area is southeast of I-25 and Arapahoe Road.

Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a call about a bank robbery at 10:38 a.m. on Thursday morning. The robbery occurred at the KeyBank at 9250 E. Arapahoe Rd., police said.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect, who fled toward Target, located adjacent to the bank.

Officers chased the suspect and they exchanged at least two rounds of gunfire, the police said.

No officer was injured, police said.

Greenwood Village Deputy Chief of Police David Oliver said investigators are reviewing body camera footage and that they believe the suspect shot at police first both times.

The suspect then ran into the Extended Stay America hotel. Oliver said the suspect was barricaded in a room and is likely alone, although they cannot confirm that he is.

Oliver also said there are no known injuries among officers and people at KeyBank and they would not know if the suspect was injured until they make contact.

Oliver also said he believes the FBI is considering the suspect in other robbery cases in the area.

Police ask that people avoid the area of South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue until further notice.

The 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will assist in investigating the shooting.

The incident caused the area of South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue to close until further notice, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

This story is developing and will be updated.

