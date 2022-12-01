ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Cheerleading abuse accusations increase to 20 with Ohio case

By JAMES POLLARD
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifEkT_0jUIosK800

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The latest lawsuit in a series alleging widespread sexual misconduct across competitive cheerleading alleges that officials allowed two choreographers to continue working after they were investigated for sexual abuse.

Snowballing accounts of cheerleaders' alleged abuse have led to increased scrutiny around the sport since the founder of an elite South Carolina cheerleading gym reportedly killed himself in late August amid an investigation into abuse. The latest lawsuit brings the number of accusers to 20.

The lawsuits paint a sordid picture of a sporting scene in which coaches use their power to share drugs and initiate sex with underage athletes while a network of institutions provides weak or nonexistent oversight.

A federal complaint filed Monday in Ohio expanded the scope of the burgeoning scandal beyond the Southeast. Together, the unidentified plaintiffs across six states — all represented by the South Carolina-based Strom Law Firm — accuse the sport's governing bodies and leading competitive institutions of failing to protect underage athletes from the detailed abuse.

In the latest case, two men who were contracted to provide training at an Ohio gym invited a 17-year-old male cheerleader to their hotel room after midnight in late July 2016, the lawsuit alleges. It says the cheerleader refused their invitations to drink alcohol, and that the men, then 24 and 25, had sex multiple times with the teen despite his attempts to leave. The gym called a meeting with the boy to discuss any potential inappropriate conduct but took no action, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff says he sent details of the encounter in an anonymous email to two gyms in California and North Carolina in June 2020. After a U.S. All Star Federation case manager touched base, the plaintiff made a formal report and subsequently cooperated with Ohio law enforcement officials, according to the lawsuit.

Ohio law enforcement did not seek charges because the plaintiff was over 16 — the state's age of consent — at the time, according to the lawsuit.

USASF suspended the two accused employees while a third-party investigation was underway, according to the lawsuit, which adds that the minor provided details of their encounter Sept. 23, 2020, Zoom call with an authorized USASF representative.

On Nov. 19, 2020, both men were removed from USA Cheer's public list of ineligible coaches, the lawsuit states. USASF and USA Cheer created the register after accusations in 2020 that Jerry Harris — a prominent coach featured on a popular Netflix show — had solicited sex from two children, the lawsuit says. Harris eventually plead guilty to sex crimes.

But a recent journalistic investigation suggests the list is incomplete. In September 2020, USA Today reported that the register missed dozens of cheerleading coaches who had been criminally charged or convicted of sexual abuse.

On a Nov. 23, 2020, call, a USASF attorney told the boy in the Ohio case that a detective said he couldn't pursue charges without any witnesses, according to the lawsuit. The lawyer said that because of that, USASF's “hands are tied.”

Each lawsuit names USASF, USA Cheer, and Varsity Spirit, a subsidiary of Varsity Brands, as defendants. The lawyers argue that as the dominant provider of cheer competitions and camps and through its effective control over the oversight bodies, Varsity Spirit failed to provide the safe environment it advertised.

USASF and USA Cheer were both created with interest-free loans from Varsity to govern the growing sport.

Varsity Brands — which also faces separate antitrust lawsuits — has denied any culpability while expressing support for the cheerleaders alleging abuse. Varsity Spirit acknowledged that it provided "necessary support" to establish USASF. But the company denies notions that it controls the governing body, emphasizing its independence from inception. Varsity Spirit recently retained a high-powered attorney to consider defamation claims related to the lawsuits.

“To be clear, Varsity stands with the survivors and their pursuit of justice," Varsity Brands said in a statement. “We are outraged that predators took advantage of cheerleading programs to abuse innocent children. We reject any accusation that Varsity Spirit enabled such unthinkable behavior.”

USASF did not respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

The scandal has embroiled the cheerleading world as the competitive season gets underway. After the allegations surfaced at South Carolina's Rockstar Cheer, 10 gyms across the Carolinas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New Jersey stated that they would drop the Rockstar name and branding. A North Carolina public school system banned its athletes from participating in competitions run by Varsity Spirit, WRAL-TV reported. Most recently, Georgia police obtained an arrest warrant against a coach accused of raping a 15-year-old boy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Reports: Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State for Colorado

Deion Sanders is headed to the Pac-12. According to multiple outlets, Sanders informed his team at Jackson State on Saturday night that he has agreed to become the next head football coach at Colorado. Sanders, a member of the pro football and college football halls of fame, has spent the...
960 The Ref

Ex-Harvard coach, dad face jurors in admissions bribery case

BOSTON — (AP) — A wealthy Maryland businessman bought the run-down home of Harvard's fencing coach for well above its value, bankrolled the renovation of his $1 million condo and helped pay the coach's bills in a scheme to secure coveted spots for his sons at the elite university, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
960 The Ref

Ex-Miami congressman Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela's socialist government has been arrested in connection to an ongoing federal criminal investigation, law enforcement officials said. David Rivera, a Republican who served from 2011 to 2013, was arrested Monday at...
The Associated Press

North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced Monday for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent. Across Moore County, many businesses and restaurants displayed “Closed” signs in windows and had empty parking lots at a time of year when they are normally full of tourists and holiday shoppers. Others handed out free food or coffee, or were able to open by conducting transactions in cash. The county, located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Raleigh, announced schools would be closed Tuesday for a second day. Duke Energy has restored power to roughly 9,000 customers after a peak of about 45,000 customers were without electricity in the county of about 100,000 inhabitants. Jeff Brooks, a Duke spokesman, said recovery will be gradual, noting “a pretty sophisticated repair with some fairly large equipment” will continue into Thursday.
960 The Ref

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state’s attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. The retiring state lawmaker behind the proposal said Monday...
960 The Ref

Women's college basketball winners and losers: Olivia Miles, Notre Dame showing mettle

It wasn't simply that Notre Dame defeated rival Connecticut. It was that they did it a few days after a tough buzzer-beating loss to Maryland in the last iteration of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The 74-60 victory over the previously undefeated Huskies — albeit with limited minutes from national player of the year contender Azzi Fudd — is the win of the week.
960 The Ref

Sheriff: Vandalism cuts power across North Carolina county

CARTHAGE, N.C. — (AP) — Multiple power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in an apparent act of criminal vandalism, leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, authorities said. The power outage across Moore County that began just after 7 p.m. Saturday is...
960 The Ref

Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety

HAVACO, W.Va. — (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a...
960 The Ref

Prime Time in Rockies: Deion Sanders named Colorado football coach

BOULDER, Colo. — Prime Time is returning to Division I college football. Deion Sanders was named the University of Colorado football coach on Saturday night, bringing the swagger that earned him the nickname “Prime Time” during his college and pro football careers to the Rocky Mountain area.
960 The Ref

AP Top 25: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State on top

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs (13-0) are No. 1 for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Georgia received 62 first-place votes and Michigan (13-0) received the other one in the poll released Sunday.
960 The Ref

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000

ATLANTA — (AP) — Just what the Dr ordered. Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game. Fans at the LSU-Georgia game jeered when one...
960 The Ref

Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around football program

BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The...
960 The Ref

No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12 , damaging playoff hopes

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past No. 4 Southern California 47-24 on Friday night to win the Pac-12 Championship and put USC's College Football Playoff hopes in doubt. The loss by the Trojans (11-2) could open the...
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy