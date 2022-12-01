Read full article on original website
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times
The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today. The list is made...
Maureen Corrigan's favorite books of the year: 10 disparate reads for a hectic 2022
Some years, this annual book list falls into a pattern: like stand-out memoirs or dystopian fiction. But 2022 could not be contained, and these titles sprawl all over the place in subject and form.
A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible
This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
Meet the smartest person in all of history
William James Sidis photographed at his Harvard graduation in 1914.Wikipedia, Public Domain. You might be surprised to learn that some of the smartest individuals to have ever lived, including Nikola Tesla, Albert Einstein, and Leonardo da Vinci, didn't even come close to matching this person’s IQ. Let's start with defining IQ. The term "IQ" stands for "Intelligence Quotient," and it refers to a series of tests that determine how smart and capable the human brain is.
10 books to add to your reading list in December
Bethanne Patrick's December standout books include a Gen X caper, a wild adventure tale and surprising new novels from Jane Smiley and Cormac McCarthy.
Mystery Series 'Three Pines' Is Based on Books From Award-Winning Author Louise Penny
A small town located off the beaten path. A string of murdered girls. A reserved, empathetic detective who will stop at nothing to uncover said town's sinister secrets. We've got ourselves the ingredients of a twisty crime novel! Actually, they're the ingredients of a series of novels. New York Times...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
The best books of 2022
Hanya Yanagihara’s follow-up to A Little Life, Percival Everett’s biting satire and Ali Smith’s playful take on lockdown – Justine Jordan reflects on a year in fiction. Children’s books. Imogen Russell Williams picks the best titles for children and teenagers, from a spooky tale by...
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
bookriot.com
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
THE WONDERFUL DISCOVERY
CHAPTER III. — THE WONDERFUL DISCOVERY. On Sunday it was Lewisham’s duty to accompany the boarders twice to church. The boys sat in the gallery above the choirs facing the organ loft and at right angles to the general congregation. It was a prominent position, and made him feel painfully conspicuous, except in moods of exceptional vanity, when he used to imagine that all these people were thinking how his forehead and his certificates accorded. He thought a lot in those days of his certificates and forehead, but little of his honest, healthy face beneath it. (To tell the truth there was nothing very wonderful about his forehead.) He rarely looked down the church, as he fancied to do so would be to meet the collective eye of the congregation regarding him. So that in the morning he was not able to see that the Frobishers’ pew was empty until the litany.
Queen of Christmas: the wondrous snowy landscapes that made Grandma Moses as big as Jackson Pollock
‘I had always wanted to paint,” Anna Mary Robertson Moses once said. “But I just didn’t have time – until I was 76.” The artist, who became known as Grandma Moses, was hailed for her wide-eyed, childlike wonder which she channelled into paintings of often wintry landscapes depicting scenes of daily life.
‘Goblin mode’: new Oxford word of the year speaks to the times
“Goblin mode” has been chosen by the public as the 2022 Oxford word of the year. The term, which refers to “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations”, has become the first ever word of the year to have been decided by public vote.
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
Best children’s and YA books of 2022
This has been an outstanding year for children’s literature, with conservationist, comic, reflective and adventurous books all finding enthralled readers. In picture books, Britannica’s Baby Encyclopedia by Sally Symes, illustrated by Hanako Clulow, is aimed at 0-3. Filled with crowd-pleasing topics such as numbers, shapes, animals and food, this big, bright, thoughtfully curated board book is ideal for babies to leaf through (and for toddlers to demand their favourite sections over and over again).
eastcityart.com
Vermeer’s Secrets at the National Gallery of Art
I always enjoyed teaching Vermeer in the art survey courses I taught for many years. Although not a specialist in this area of art history, and perhaps because of that, I felt free to wax heartily on the delicacy of his vision, on how different he was from his peers in the Netherlands in the mid-seventeenth century—not only in the way he presented his genre subjects, but specifically in his technique. I always spoke about the extraordinary finesse of his luminous surfaces, and his achievement in the small number of surviving works of an expressive eloquence, of what might be called a visual poetry unmatched by his contemporaries.
Cormac McCarthy's brilliant 'Stella Maris,' new Jane Smiley: 5 must-read books this week
Cormac McCarthy's "Stella Maris," a companion novel to "The Passenger," is out this, and other must-read new books.
