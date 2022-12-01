We had a cold snap in the middle of South Dakota midway through No-vember, and you would have thought the next Ice Age had arrived. I mean, people on my social media accounts talked about never going outside again, maybe leaving the state for Florida or California. Maybe political preferences would have guided the state to which they moved. How they would move without going outside again stumped me. Not everything on social media should be examined closely, I guess.

2 DAYS AGO