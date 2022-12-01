Read full article on original website
Related
Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
T.J. McConnell (illness) downgraded to questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell has been downgraded to questionable Sunday for the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. McConnell has been added to the injury report just 90 minutes before scheduled tipoff due to a non-COVID illness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
Dennis Schroder (personal) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Schroder was originally listed questionable to play due to personal reasons. Now, the team has officially deemed him available to take the field. Our models project Schroder for 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3...
Bucks rule out Khris Middleton (conditioning) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/ forward Khris Middleton (conditioning) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Middleton will be held out on Saturday after he logged 26 minutes in his season debut. Expect Grayson Allen to see a boost in usage versus Charlotte. Allen's current projection includes 19.0 points,...
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (illness) in Friday's lineup, Theo Maledon to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier will return to the court after a recent illness forced the Hornets' guard to miss one game. In 38.3 expected minutes, our models project Rozier to score 39.3 FanDuel points. Rozier's Friday projection includes...
Josh Hart (ankle) available Sunday night for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Hart has missed time recently due to a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him to also start, which could send Trendon Watford back to the bench.
Justise Winslow coming off Blazers' bench on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Winslow back to the bench.
Klay Thompson (injury management) out for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Thompson is listed out due to right Achilles tendon injury management, as the team is going to manage him carefully on back-to-backs. Expect Jordan Poole to nab the starting spot on the wing in Thompson's place.
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable for Clippers Monday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf strain) is questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Kennard hasn't played since the middle of November after suffering a calf injury, but he seems close to making his return. He has a chance to suit up against the Hornets tomorrow. If...
Jordan Poole (ankle) questionable for Warriors Monday night
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Poole is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Andrew Wiggins (adductor) questionable Monday for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Wiggins is dealing with right adductor tightness, and as a result, he has been listed questionable to start the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday
The Miami Heat listed Dewayne Dedmon (foot) on their injury report as questionable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Dedmon did seem to be limited on Friday after missing the Heat's previous game, so he likely is genuinely questionable for Monday's game. Our models project Dedmon for 11.8 fantasy...
Rudy Gobert ejected for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been ejected from Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul in the second quarter for blatantly tripping someone on the other team. That category of foul is an automatic ejection, so his night is over. Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid should see more work with Gobert unavailable.
LeBron James (ankle) will play in Lakers' Sunday night game
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. James will suit up for tonight's tilt against the Wizards after spending most of the day with a questionable designation on the Lakers' injury report. James has a $10,600 salary on FanDuel and is...
Aaron Nesmith starting Sunday for Indiana in place of injured Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tyrese Haliburton will miss the next two games due to a sore left groin. With T.J. McConnell also sidelined, the Pacers are extremely shorthanded in the backcourt. For now, Haliburton's starting spot will go to Nesmith.
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Friday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will play in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is available on Friday night after playing through recent back soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 49.9 FanDuel points. Davis' Friday projection includes 24.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, and...
Magic starting Moe Wagner for Gary Harris (hamstring) on Friday
Orlando Magic center Mortiz Wagner is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wagner will make his first start this season after Gary Harris was held out with a hamstring injury. In 18.6 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Wagner's projection includes 8.8 points,...
Milwaukee's Brook Lopez (rest) active and starting in Saturday's contest versus Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (rest) will play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lopez will be available for the later half of Milwaukee's back-to-back. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 30th in FanDuel points (60.5) allowed per game to centers, our models project Lopez to score 34.6 FanDuel points.
Clippers rule out Kawhi Leonard (ankle) on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Leonard will miss his sixth straight game with an ankle sprain. Expect Amir Coffey to play more minutes versus a Kings' team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Coffey's current projection includes 6.5 points,...
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 12/2/22: Can the Cavaliers and Suns Cover as Double-Digit Favorites?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
