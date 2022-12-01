Read full article on original website
The best champions to use Heartsteel in League of Legends
Ever since the 2023 League of Legends preseason started, one item has taken over Summoner’s Rift and beyond: Heartsteel. This new tank item is becoming a major talking point in the community, especially with how durable champions can become over the course of a game. It is a brutal scaling item that has some champions reaching new heights of tankiness.
How Teamfight Tactics Set 8 Augments work
Riot Games has made Augments a permanent mechanic within Teamfight Tactics, showcasing over 160 evergreen Set Eight Augments in conjunction with 118 Hero Augments. Augments were first introduced to TFT through Gizmos & Gadgets as the main mechanic. They stuck around for Set Seven Dragons due to how well Augments were received as a secondary mechanic. And for starting with TFT Set Eight, Augments became a permanent evergreen mechanic within the auto-battler.
How VALORANT’s new 2023 map pool will alter the pick/ban meta of the world’s best teams
A huge shift in the VALORANT meta is coming in January 2023 when the map rotation is changed yet again. With the arrival of Patch 6.0, both Breeze and Bind will be removed while Split is being restored, with potentially a new map joining it. One of the most important...
How to play Vayne in TFT Set 8
The Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! brought Vayne to players as part of the Anima Squad to face the threats against Spatopolis. A unit that can be used as the main carry, especially if you can make it reach three stars with the best items and comps. Trait synergies...
Final piece of the puzzle: Team Secret completes Dota 2 roster with BOOM
Team Secret has finalized its series of announcements with the last member of their Dota 2 squad today, Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan. The position one player will be moving to the team from Gaimin Gladiators to take up the mid-lane from Nisha. BOOM has been an incremental part...
Best Fiora build in League of Legends
The League of Legends pre-season has officially started, but despite the changes, there are some champions that continue to be a menace across all levels of play. One of these is Fiora, who has been among the best-performing top laners in the last patch. According to u.gg, she has been the second most popular top lane pick globally, with a whopping 52.15 percent win rate at Diamond and above.
Liquid acquires World Champion jungler, goes full Korean with revamped LCS roster for 2023
After back-to-back seasons of disappointment, one of the best organizations in North American League of Legends has rebuilt itself into a contender over the offseason. Liquid has revealed its new starting LCS roster for 2023 today, including a combination of veteran stars and rookie prospects. There are two new members...
A fan-favorite map is finally making a return to VALORANT
Prayers have been answered. Split is set to return to the competitive map pool rotation in VALORANT. Split, which was one of the four original maps introduced in the VALORANT beta at launch, will return to the map rotation while Bind and Breeze are temporarily out of the competitive and unrated queues, according to a press release from Riot Games today.
All active League world champions and where they are playing in 2023
A new year brings another two splits of League of Legends action with tons of teams gearing up their rosters to compete for that coveted Summoner’s Cup. League has now crowned a team as world champions 12 times to date. With a couple of players winning multiple titles, that’s nearly 60 pros who are known as the best of the best League has to offer.
All Fortnite Twitch drops for Chapter 4, season one and how to redeem them
The thing that has kept Fortnite going over these last five years is the support it gives to and receives from its community. Whether it be through polls, character art contests, or supporting content creators, it’s clear that Epic Games knows that its fans are what make the game special. To celebrate them, Epic is giving out free Fortnite Twitch Drops to celebrate the launch of Chapter Four.
How to find Hot Spots in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite has managed to continuously bring back players each year thanks to its ability to constantly introduce new content and mechanics. This has never been more true than with the introduction of each new Chapter, leading into the current Chapter Four. This new season has brought some new map changes, including the addition of Hot Spots to the new Chapter Four map.
Still got it: Sparg0 re-states Smash credentials in gold return to pro play at Mainstage 2022
Sparg0 has won his first open Smash Ultimate major since Low Tide City against Tweek in stylish fashion, ending the tournament with Cloud’s finishing touch surprising commentators and spectators alike. Sparg0 entered the grand finals from the loser’s side, which meant he needed to win two matches to win...
Can you play split screen in Fortnite Chapter 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the last decade, with millions of players dropping into Tilted Towers to claim that number one spot. Decades ago, couch co-ops were the only way to play multiplayer. Gamers would pair up with a friend, or grab a collection of players and set up each controller in one room. Nowadays, couch co-ops feel like a thing of the past.
Google’s AI learns to play strategy board game, quickly becomes one of world’s top players
Google’s artificial intelligence bot “DeepNash” has learned to play Stratego – one of the few board games AI had not mastered – and has reached an all-time top-three ranking among human experts.Previous studies have shown that AI can train itself to learn games like chess and Go from scratch, and even master them and win over human opponents.However, Stratego posed a challenge to AI since it is more complex and relies on imperfect information – one where players cannot directly observe the identities of their opponent’s pieces.Stratego is a turn-based game of bluff and tactics that involves information gathering...
Here are all the confirmed and reported imports headed to NA for the 2023 LCS Spring Split, ranked
Another year has passed by, an incredible World Championship has concluded, and now another offseason is underway in the competitive League of Legends scene. Teams are scrambling to build the best rosters possible, and in North America, organizations are quick to tap into the international leagues to grab the most talented people at their disposal—for the right price.
Panda postpones Panda Cup Finale, ousts CEO as Smash backlash reaches fever pitch
Right as Mainstage was nearing its conclusion, Panda released an updated statement confirming Dr. Alan Bunney is no longer chief executive officer of the organization and the Panda Cup Finale has been postponed. According to the statement, this move was made due to the backlash and concerns voiced by the...
How long will Fortnite servers be down? | Expected Fortnite Chapter 4 server maintenance time
Updated at 03:57 CT: Still no sign of the servers coming up, but Epic has confirmed update download issues on Android devices, which may be holding up the show for everyone else. Updated at 17:17 CT: A new season trailer that is due to go live in eight hours may...
All the object coordinates and codes for Fortnite Chapter 4
Fortnite Chapter Three is in the books after the Fracture event and servers have closed their doors for the Chapter Four maintenance. While Epic Games will focus on getting the game ready ahead of Chapter Four, fans have been treated to a plethora of leaks, some of which were handed out by Epic on a silver platter.
Yay set to make his Cloud9 VALORANT debut at Red Bull Home Ground
Arguably the world’s best VALORANT player, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, will debut for his new team Cloud9 at the Red Bull Home Ground event beginning on Dec. 9. The dangerous-looking new C9 roster is the eighth and final squad to join the stacked pool of competing teams, comprised mostly of other partnered VCT squads playing in 2023 like Team Liquid, Team Vitality, 100 Thieves, KRÜ Esports, Team Heretics, and FUT Esports. The only non-VCT partnered team competing is FOKUS, who recently announced they will compete in the Northern EMEA Challengers league next year.
Season’s greetings: Valve releases Dota Plus Winter Update featuring new Seasonal Treasure
Players who were online last night were booted off from Dota 2 due to an unexpected update. The patch required players to update their game for Dota Plus Winter 2022 content, including a new Seasonal Treasure. Considering active Dota Plus subscribers stack thousands of shards in between seasons, the Seasonal...
