ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is expected to continue due to excessive. rainfall this evening resulting in hazardous travel conditions. along Highway 1 south of Point Lobos....
MONTEREY, CA
SFGate

Calif.'s most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles

Californians are accustomed to being battered by many of nature’s whims. Earthquakes, wildfires, droughts and floods are all regular visitors. Less familiar are volcanic eruptions like the one currently taking place at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa. But while that event feels worlds away, California’s own volcanoes are capable of violent fury — and have shown it off in recent memory. For 3 million years, Mount Lassen has bubbled and boiled beneath Earth’s surface. Rarely does it erupt, but in late May 1914 — 27,000 years after its last explosion — the beast awoke. Read more.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 10 inches. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

'Off the charts': California hit with very high flu activity, among worst in US

LOS ANGELES — California is now reporting very high flu levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the respiratory illness continues to surge nationwide. The CDC uses five overall levels, from minimal to very high, to measure influenza-like illnesses across the U.S. and its...
SFGate

Police Issue Shelter-In-Place In Area Of Kristy Court

NOVATO (BCN) The Novato Police Department issued a shelter-in-place in the area of Kristy Court due to police activity on Sunday morning. No further information is available at this time. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of...
NOVATO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy