NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. COYOTES
FLAMES (11-10-3) vs. COYOTES (7-11-4) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (18) Goals - Lindholm, Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (8) Coyotes:. Points - Clayton Keller (21) Goals - Lawson Crouse (10) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 18.2% (26th) /...
NHL
MTL@EDM: What you need to know
EDMONTON - The Canadiens are looking to go 2-for-2 in the province of Alberta as they take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is coming off a 2-1 win over the Oilers' provincial rivals, the...
NHL
'THE BACKBONE OF OUR TEAM'
The unequivocal, powerful words of a teammate can help galvanize a group. They echoed through the walls of the Scotiabank Saddledomne Friday, after one of their own unfairly shouldered the blame and offered one of the most blunt self-assessments you'll ever hear. 'Jacob Markstrom,' his teammates declared:. 'We've got your...
NHL
Neighbours assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Jake Neighbours to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Neighbours, 20, has dressed in 13 games for the Blues this season, logging one goal and four penalty minutes.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Canadiens
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (5-2 L) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-91-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens, including a 22-42-8-1 record at home. Vancouver is 3-1-1 in their last 5 games vs Montreal (4-5-1 in their last...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Even It Up - The Capitals head into the back half of a six-game road trip on Saturday night in Calgary, aiming once again to get to NHL .500 with a victory over the Flames. Washington is 1-1-1 on the trip to date. Like the Caps, the Flames are seeking to claw their up the standings ladder and into the top three or four clubs in their division; the Flames enter tonight's tilt sitting squarely at NHL .500 at 10-10-3.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers open up a four-game homestand at Rogers Place tonight with a Hockey Night in Canada clash with the Montreal Canadiens. You can watch the game on Sportsnet 360 or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with the In-Game Blog for live...
NHL
Why Jason Robertson has more than just hockey sense
The Stars goalie practices with Robertson every day and the two also spend summers in the Detroit area, working out together, and Wedgewood said they compete pretty hard. "Him and I have some fun," Wedgewood said. "We battle every day in practice and joke around. He shoots on me in the summer too. We spend some time in Michigan. He's good, he's a talented kid. I'm impressed with what he's doing, and it's nice to be on his side."
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Fatigue and Frustration Factor Into Blackhawks Loss to NYI
Chicago collapses to the Islanders on Sunday night at UBS Arena. The Blackhawks on the second leg of a back-to-back found themselves on the wrong side of a 3-0 shutout against the Islanders. O-Zone Equals Off. The Islanders bullied the Blackhawks on the offensive end. New York generated 36 scoring...
NHL
The 23-year-old netminder getting back in the game
The shutout against Anaheim was a strong indication that Jake Oettinger can handle adversity. Since moving to Dallas in 1993, the Stars have had a lot of great goalies. But they've never had a No. 1 netminder as young as Jake Oettinger. The 23-year-old just earned the job midway through...
NHL
7 Facts: Hudson Fasching
Fasching made his Islanders debut on Dec. 4 vs Chicago. Hudson Fasching made his New York Islanders debut on Sunday night, filling in for the injured Cal Clutterbuck. Get to know the newest Islanders winger in this edition of 7 Facts. 1. THE BASICS. Hudson Fasching is a 6'3", 204...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes: How to Watch
Kings look to extend their point streak to five games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Hurricanes: 13 - 6 - 5 (31 pts) Kings: 13 - 9 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The Kings power...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Lightning Strikes in Philly
The Flyers played a decent first period against Tampa Bay but weren't able to get anything going against them in the second frame in an eventual 4-1 setback. Nick Paul scored Tampa Bay's first two goals, with Steven Stamkos recording his 1000th career point with an assist on the second. Ross Colton scored with less than four seconds left in the middle frame to make it 3-0, and a fluky dump-in by Ian Cole hit the end boards and eluded Carter Hart in the third period. Travis Konecny returned to the lineup after missing six games and provided the Flyers' only tally with about 8 ½ minutes left in the game.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Laine returns for Blue Jackets against Jets
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Patrik Laine returned from injury for the Blue Jackets and scored twice in a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Friday. The...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up decisions that head coach Rick Bowness and his staff make ahead of game time.
NHL
Hornqvist never 'got comfortable' on road to 900 NHL games
"The worst thing that can happen in this league is when you get comfortable," said Hornqvist, who skated in the 900th game of his NHL career on Thursday. "If you get comfortable, you're going to slip pretty fast. That's my biggest advice to the young players coming into the league."
NHL
Kings Loan Forward Aidan Dudas To Ontario
Dudas will re-join the Reign in advance of a 5 PM puck drop later on today. The LA Kings have loaned forward Aidan Dudas to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dudas, 22, has played in all 18 games for the Reign this...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Streak Ends at 7
Kraken can't overcome two early goals by Florida and young goalie Spencer Knight stopping 36 of 37 shots in 5-1 final. All good things do tend to come to an end. The Kraken's seven-game winning streak met such fate Saturday night with visiting Florida jumping on the backs of 21-year-old goalie Spencer Knight and offseason trade acquisition Matthew Tkachuk. Knight held off the Kraken, who outplayed the visitors in the second period while looking to come back from a two-goal deficit. Tkachuk logged a goal, two assists, and plenty of physicality to seal a 5-1 win.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Rangers
BLUES Even though it was a difficult loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, the St. Louis Blues should have a good idea of what their biggest point of emphasis can be as they continue their three-game road trip. The Penguins showed Blues Head Coach Craig Berube and his staff...
