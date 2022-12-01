Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Ten Stocks With Unusual Options Activity: FSLR, SBUX, LI and Others
Seasoned options investors employ a "follow the flow" strategy when tracking large institutional trading to complement their strategy. Fintel's leaderboard of options activity tracks trades and highlights outsized transactions. These ten stocks all appeared among the most significant transactions this week. First Solar (FSLR) One trader sold more than $3...
NASDAQ
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.29, changing hands as low as $32.65 per share. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, HEFA
In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zhihu, up about 10.8% and shares of Dada Nexus, up about 6.7% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
NASDAQ
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a...
NASDAQ
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
NASDAQ
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
While growth stocks have not been all the rage in 2022 as they were in 2021, I think investors should look at them before the calendar flips to 2023. There are a couple of reasons why growth stocks could boom next year. First, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently suggested that the Fed might begin to ease the pace of its interest rate hikes in December. That's massive news for growth investors, as that shift could lead to an increased appetite for riskier growth assets.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Commvault Systems (CVLT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
NASDAQ
Why Is Watts Water (WTS) Up 12.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Watts Water (WTS). Shares have added about 12.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Watts Water due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
2 Top Growth Stocks Down 42.6% and 68.5% to Buy Before They Rebound in 2023
If you're like most investors, this has been a lousy year for the stocks in your portfolio. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could lead to already pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index down 17.5% from its peak near the beginning of 2022. The...
NASDAQ
1 Thing Investors Must Know About Dividend Stocks (and 3 Great Dividend Stocks)
The payout ratio is one of the most important metrics investors need to look at in dividend stocks. A low payout ratio means the dividend has room to grow and a company has money to reinvest in the business. Knowing this ratio could save investors a lot of headaches in dividend investing.
NASDAQ
This Industrial Stock Looks Dirt Cheap. Is It a Buy?
Sometimes, when someone is looking for investment ideas and scanning stock screeners, a few companies stand out among their peers in peculiar ways. The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is one of those peculiar oddities. Its stock trades at a deep discount to its chemical manufacturing peers, and it's one of the few companies in this industry with a dividend yield above 3%. Moreover, it has a portfolio of specialty chemicals aligned with many long-term global growth trends.
NASDAQ
Why Is Martin Marietta (MLM) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Martin Marietta (MLM). Shares have added about 10.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Martin Marietta due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
EPR or ADC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either EPR Properties (EPR) or Agree Realty (ADC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The...
NASDAQ
Better Chinese Tech Stock: Pinduoduo vs. Bilibili
Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) both recently dazzled investors with their latest earnings reports. Pinduoduo's stock surged 13% on Nov. 28 after the Chinese e-commerce company's third-quarter numbers easily cleared analysts' expectations. Bilibili's stock soared 22% on Nov. 29 after the gaming, digital media, and e-commerce company's Q3 earnings also comforatably beat analysts' estimates.
NASDAQ
Why Is Nutrien (NTR) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Nutrien (NTR). Shares have added about 10.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nutrien due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $85.16, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the investment...
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENV
In trading on Friday, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.34, changing hands as high as $60.70 per share. Envestnet Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
