PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.29, changing hands as low as $32.65 per share. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, HEFA
In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zhihu, up about 10.8% and shares of Dada Nexus, up about 6.7% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a...
Is It Too Late to Buy Chipotle Stock?
The restaurant industry is notoriously competitive and highly fragmented. However, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has been the exception that proves the rule. The fast-casual burrito chain has returned a phenomenal 3,600% since its 2006 initial public offering (IPO) as the chart below shows, which includes several years when the stock was struggling with fallout from the E. coli crisis.
Will Palantir Be a 2023 Breakout Stock?
2022 has been a disaster for Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock -- it's down 61% this year. However, the business kept chugging along. Despite solid revenue growth, Palantir is still unprofitable, which is a red flag for many investors in times of macroeconomic uncertainty. With 2023 around the corner, could...
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) closed the most recent trading day at $131.47, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial products company had...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Commvault Systems (CVLT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
EPR or ADC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either EPR Properties (EPR) or Agree Realty (ADC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The...
Why Is Watts Water (WTS) Up 12.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Watts Water (WTS). Shares have added about 12.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Watts Water due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Better Chinese Tech Stock: Pinduoduo vs. Bilibili
Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) both recently dazzled investors with their latest earnings reports. Pinduoduo's stock surged 13% on Nov. 28 after the Chinese e-commerce company's third-quarter numbers easily cleared analysts' expectations. Bilibili's stock soared 22% on Nov. 29 after the gaming, digital media, and e-commerce company's Q3 earnings also comforatably beat analysts' estimates.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
What Makes Asure Software Inc (ASUR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
This Industrial Stock Looks Dirt Cheap. Is It a Buy?
Sometimes, when someone is looking for investment ideas and scanning stock screeners, a few companies stand out among their peers in peculiar ways. The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is one of those peculiar oddities. Its stock trades at a deep discount to its chemical manufacturing peers, and it's one of the few companies in this industry with a dividend yield above 3%. Moreover, it has a portfolio of specialty chemicals aligned with many long-term global growth trends.
Why Is Martin Marietta (MLM) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Martin Marietta (MLM). Shares have added about 10.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Martin Marietta due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.86, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 19.42%...
1 Thing Investors Must Know About Dividend Stocks (and 3 Great Dividend Stocks)
The payout ratio is one of the most important metrics investors need to look at in dividend stocks. A low payout ratio means the dividend has room to grow and a company has money to reinvest in the business. Knowing this ratio could save investors a lot of headaches in dividend investing.
