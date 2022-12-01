Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
NASDAQ
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.29, changing hands as low as $32.65 per share. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. MOVADO GROUP INC (MOV) is a small-cap value...
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Chipotle Stock?
The restaurant industry is notoriously competitive and highly fragmented. However, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has been the exception that proves the rule. The fast-casual burrito chain has returned a phenomenal 3,600% since its 2006 initial public offering (IPO) as the chart below shows, which includes several years when the stock was struggling with fallout from the E. coli crisis.
Service sector, factory order reports, Musk gets political and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Economic reports due out Monday are expected to show a slip in service sector activity for a third month in a row, as factory orders bounced in October.
NASDAQ
Why Is Watts Water (WTS) Up 12.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Watts Water (WTS). Shares have added about 12.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Watts Water due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Dillard's (DDS)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
NASDAQ
3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now
Despite trading on U.S. exchanges, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) are headquartered internationally, offering investors access to the global markets. While these three businesses have grown their sales between 34% and 63% over the last year, their share prices have dropped dramatically over the...
NASDAQ
Better Chinese Tech Stock: Pinduoduo vs. Bilibili
Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) both recently dazzled investors with their latest earnings reports. Pinduoduo's stock surged 13% on Nov. 28 after the Chinese e-commerce company's third-quarter numbers easily cleared analysts' expectations. Bilibili's stock soared 22% on Nov. 29 after the gaming, digital media, and e-commerce company's Q3 earnings also comforatably beat analysts' estimates.
NASDAQ
This Industrial Stock Looks Dirt Cheap. Is It a Buy?
Sometimes, when someone is looking for investment ideas and scanning stock screeners, a few companies stand out among their peers in peculiar ways. The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is one of those peculiar oddities. Its stock trades at a deep discount to its chemical manufacturing peers, and it's one of the few companies in this industry with a dividend yield above 3%. Moreover, it has a portfolio of specialty chemicals aligned with many long-term global growth trends.
NASDAQ
D Added as Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock With 4.42% Yield
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, D shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent D share price of $60.37 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.9 and an annual dividend yield of 4.42% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.8% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.8. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Dominion Energy Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENV
In trading on Friday, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.34, changing hands as high as $60.70 per share. Envestnet Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
EPR or ADC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either EPR Properties (EPR) or Agree Realty (ADC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The...
NASDAQ
Visa (V) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $217.66, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had...
NASDAQ
Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $51.55, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the materials...
Comments / 0