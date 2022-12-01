Read full article on original website
Related
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, HEFA
In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zhihu, up about 10.8% and shares of Dada Nexus, up about 6.7% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a...
Why Is Watts Water (WTS) Up 12.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Watts Water (WTS). Shares have added about 12.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Watts Water due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Want a Stock With a Fortress-Like Balance Sheet? Look for This.
A company's balance sheet is something investors might not think about much until trouble comes along -- then, it can be a lifesaver. For growth investors, a strong balance sheet means a young business can survive recessions or avoid selling new shares to raise money. For income investors, a company can keep paying and raising its dividend to shareholders year after year.
This Industrial Stock Looks Dirt Cheap. Is It a Buy?
Sometimes, when someone is looking for investment ideas and scanning stock screeners, a few companies stand out among their peers in peculiar ways. The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is one of those peculiar oddities. Its stock trades at a deep discount to its chemical manufacturing peers, and it's one of the few companies in this industry with a dividend yield above 3%. Moreover, it has a portfolio of specialty chemicals aligned with many long-term global growth trends.
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
Why Is Martin Marietta (MLM) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Martin Marietta (MLM). Shares have added about 10.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Martin Marietta due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
2 Top Growth Stocks Down 42.6% and 68.5% to Buy Before They Rebound in 2023
If you're like most investors, this has been a lousy year for the stocks in your portfolio. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could lead to already pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index down 17.5% from its peak near the beginning of 2022. The...
Why Is Nutrien (NTR) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Nutrien (NTR). Shares have added about 10.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nutrien due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
1 Thing Investors Must Know About Dividend Stocks (and 3 Great Dividend Stocks)
The payout ratio is one of the most important metrics investors need to look at in dividend stocks. A low payout ratio means the dividend has room to grow and a company has money to reinvest in the business. Knowing this ratio could save investors a lot of headaches in dividend investing.
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENV
In trading on Friday, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.34, changing hands as high as $60.70 per share. Envestnet Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
EPR or ADC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either EPR Properties (EPR) or Agree Realty (ADC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The...
Will Palantir Be a 2023 Breakout Stock?
2022 has been a disaster for Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock -- it's down 61% this year. However, the business kept chugging along. Despite solid revenue growth, Palantir is still unprofitable, which is a red flag for many investors in times of macroeconomic uncertainty. With 2023 around the corner, could...
If You Invested $5,000 in Wells Fargo in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The large U.S. bank Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) has had a chaotic last couple of years. Since 2016, the bank has been dealing with the fallout of the phony-accounts scandal, in which employees at the bank opened millions of credit card and bank accounts without the consent of its customers.
Entergy (ETR) Up 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Entergy (ETR). Shares have added about 6.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Entergy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Commvault Systems (CVLT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Qorvo (QRVO) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Qorvo (QRVO). Shares have added about 17.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Qorvo due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
