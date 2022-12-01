Read full article on original website
WWE Hall Of Famer Urges Randy Orton To Do The ‘Right Thing’ After Injury
Teddy Long has said that he hopes Randy Orton does the ‘right thing’ regarding a return after Orton’s injury. Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a serious back injury. He recently underwent surgery, however, his future in the squared circle is uncertain.
MJF Calls Top WWE Star ‘Salt Of The Earth’
MJF has now reacted to WWE’s Sami Zayn noting that he would want to work with the top AEW star. MJF and Sami Zayn are two of the most talked-about names in wrestling today. On November 19, MJF won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear.
Yet Another Former WWE Star Returning?
Is there another former WWE star headed back to the company? As Triple H continues to bring back fan favorites, will another be added to the list soon?. With news breaking yesterday of an IMPACT star who is reportedly confirmed as returning to WWE, could a fan favorite act be together again soon?
Edge Heaps Praise On Three Top AEW Stars
Over the past five years,a lot of things that seemed impossible in the world of wrestling have been made possible. We have seen many top stars who were once told they would never wrestle again return to the ring for a second run. Most recently Saraya (FKA Paige) made her...
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
Popular WWE Star Admits He Didn’t Enjoy Major Title Reign
WWE star Kevin Owens has admitted that he didn’t enjoy his Universal Championship reign as much as he believes he should have. Owens was the second ever Universal Champion, following Finn Balor’s 24 hour reign with the gold. After winning the title in a fiveway bout in August...
Top WWE Star Misses Working With Kenny Omega
WWE star Sami Zayn has admitted that he misses working with former AEW World Champion and company EVP Kenny Omega. Anyone familiar with Sami Zayn (or his NXT gear) knows that the popular star has wrestled all over the world. During his travels, Zayn met and became friends with a...
Real Reason Roman Reigns & Kevin Owens May Still Have Backstage Heat
Following reports that the backstage heat between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens was put behind them, there is a reason why bad blood may be lingering. To get you up to speed, Roman Reigns was reportedly upset after what he considered to be an unplanned spot with Kevin Owens during their WarGames match.
WWE Star Hypes Up Big Match With Throwback Photo
The final of the SmackDown World Cup is set to take place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. On last week’s show, Santos Escobar earned his spot in the final by defeating Butch in the opening match of the night. Later on, Ricochet shocked the world by...
Here Is What Is Set To Open Up Tonight’s SmackDown On FS1
Tonight’s episode of SmackDown is set to take place on FS1. The show serves as the first episode of the show following Survivor Series WarGames, and the Bloodline’s victory over the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens inside the titular structure. Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful,...
Sami Zayn Reveals How Far Back Bloodline Story Was Pitched
Sami Zayn may be the most popular wrestler on WWE television in recent weeks. Sami as the Honorary Uce in the Bloodline took it’s next step at Survivor Series WarGames, when he pledged his loyalty to the group at the expense of Kevin Owens. The storyline has been widely...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Confirmed Entrants
Here is a confirmed list of WWE stars who have announced they will participate in the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. Here’s a list of confirmed entrants for both the men’s and women’s Rumble matches. This will of...
Rumor Killer On WWE Name Leaving The Company
A rumor killer has emerged regarding a WWE name leaving the company. Since Vince McMahon’s retirement in July, it has been speculated that Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution, may leave the company. The rumor was fuelled by reports that co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Kevin...
Major Championship Matches Official For December 7 AEW Dynamite
Two major championship matches have been made official for next week’s (December 7) episode of AEW Dynamite. On last night’s AEW Rampage, AEW World Tag Team Champions the Acclaimed alongside Daddy Ass laid out a challenge to the second best tag team in All Elite Wrestling. Despite the...
Backstage Details On Scrapped Plans For WWE Star In-Ring Return
There has been a report regarding plans for a scrapped match that would have featured the in-ring return for one recently returned WWE star. One recently returned WWE star was reportedly listed internally as set to feature in their WWE in-ring return via a dark match, however plans were changed.
What Happened After AEW Rampage December 2 Went Off The Air?
Here’s what happened following the chaotic ending of Friday’s (December 2) edition of AEW Rampage, after the show went off the air. In the main event of this week’s show, Orange Cassidy defeated QT Marshall to retain his All-Atlantic Championship in a lumberjack bout. Following the bout,...
WWE Star Getting Another Character Relaunch
Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (December 2) featured a new vignette for an existing WWE star who is getting another character relaunch. After a series of vignettes previously aired sharing her personal and emotional backstory, Lacey Evans has returned with a new set of SmackDown vignettes. With commentary harkening...
WWE Raw Stars Announced For December 2 SmackDown
Three WWE Raw stars are set to appear on tonight’s (December 2) episode of SmackDown. At Survivor Series WarGames, Becky Lynch scored the pinfall victory over Dakota Kai in the titular match to earn her team the victory in the opening match of the night. Becky then brawled with...
WWE Hall Of Famer Returning On SmackDown December 9
It’s been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be making his return on next week’s December 9 edition of SmackDown. The show will emanate from Angle’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and he’ll be appearing for a ‘Birthday Celebration’. Also announced for...
Fan Favorite WWE Couple Is Finally Reunited
A WWE power couple has finally been reunited as a long term storyline may have just kicked off it’s next chapter. At an NXT house show in Jacksonville, finally a longterm WWE storyline has seemingly progressed. After he bested the Miz to gain a WWE contract on a recent...
