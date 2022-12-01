Read full article on original website
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
WWE Women’s Star Slaps Braun Strowman (Video)
Last night’s (December 2) episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. The final saw Ricochet defeat Santos Escobar in an incredible main event to win the tournament and a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. That was not the last match of the night however,...
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event In Rochester (Video)
It has been nearly two years since the wrestling world tragically lost Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) on December 26, 2020. Beloved by many of his former co-workers both in WWE and AEW, the former Luke Harper’s spirit still lives on in Rochester, his hometown. WWE ran a live event...
Sami Zayn Reveals How Far Back Bloodline Story Was Pitched
Sami Zayn may be the most popular wrestler on WWE television in recent weeks. Sami as the Honorary Uce in the Bloodline took it’s next step at Survivor Series WarGames, when he pledged his loyalty to the group at the expense of Kevin Owens. The storyline has been widely...
Update On Status Of Ring Of Honor HonorClub
When Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year, the company had gone on hiatus awaiting a potential relaunch. This also led to ROH’s HonorClub service going on hiatus, with the company announcing back in July that they were planning to launch a rebooted version of the service.
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
Released WWE Star Hoping To Return To The Company
Earlier this year, WWE officially announced that the NXT UK brand would be going on hiatus. The announcement led to the NXT UK championships being merged with the NXT championships at the Worlds Collide event. The hiatus of NXT UK led to the announcement of NXT Europe, which is set...
New Match Announced For December 7 AEW Dynamite
A new women’s match has been announced for next week’s (December 7) episode of AEW Dynamite. Two weeks ago on Dynamite, Red Velvet made her return from injury, rejoining Jade Cargill as a member of the Baddies. Velvet’s return led to Kiera Hogan being removed from the group,...
AEW Star Compares WWE Past To Current Role
An AEW star has compared their time in WWE to present day, expressing gratitude and dropping a very intriguing pitch!. Vickie Guerrero is not only a current AEW star but in her own right, a wrestling legend for her previous work alongside husband, Eddie as well as after his passing.
WWE Star Makes Segment Announcement At UFC Event
A WWE star has made the announcement of an upcoming segment, while ringside at this weekend’s UFC event. Grayson Waller is one of five men set to be a part of the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline on December 10. The other competitors in the match...
Claudio Castagnoli Comments On William Regal’s AEW Status
Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli has commented on William Regal’s status with AEW amidst reports Regal is returning to WWE. Regal was the coach of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, which was made up of Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta. At Full Gear on...
AEW Star Says They Had No Idea About Major AEW Moment
Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE) is now officially All Elite, making her return to professional wrestling at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Saraya has spoken about how she hid in a closet prior to her arrival on the show, so as to not spoil her debut in the company even for those backstage.
Sami Zayn Names AEW Stars He Wants To Face
WWE star Sami Zayn named several AEW stars he’d like to face when asked about potential dream opponents. Sami Zayn is one of the most talked-about wrestlers in the world, with fans and wrestlers alike praising the star for his role in Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. In an...
Former NJPW Star Officially Signs With AEW
AEW has announced that former NJPW star Juice Robinson has now officially signed with the company. During the December 2 edition of Rampage, Robinson cut a promo, issuing a challenge to ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe for the upcoming ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. It was later noted on commentary that...
Top WWE Star Misses Working With Kenny Omega
WWE star Sami Zayn has admitted that he misses working with former AEW World Champion and company EVP Kenny Omega. Anyone familiar with Sami Zayn (or his NXT gear) knows that the popular star has wrestled all over the world. During his travels, Zayn met and became friends with a...
PHOTO: Undertaker Spotted With WWE Stars Backstage At Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series War Games took place on November 26 and was the first time the WarGames match had been brought to the main roster. Backstage at Survivor Series, a WWE legend was in attendance, as this WWE photograph shows, with the Undertaker spotted alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson:
AEW Star Announces 2023 Will Be Their Last Year Wrestling
An AEW star has announced that 2023 will be his last year wrestling. Dustin Rhodes appeared at the Blizzard Brawl tapings for Great Lakes Championship Wrestling last night, where he made the announcement. The announcement will be available exclusively on the Premier Streaming Network. Dustin has wrestled since 1988, spending...
Backstage Details On Scrapped Plans For WWE Star In-Ring Return
There has been a report regarding plans for a scrapped match that would have featured the in-ring return for one recently returned WWE star. One recently returned WWE star was reportedly listed internally as set to feature in their WWE in-ring return via a dark match, however plans were changed.
What Happened After AEW Rampage December 2 Went Off The Air?
Here’s what happened following the chaotic ending of Friday’s (December 2) edition of AEW Rampage, after the show went off the air. In the main event of this week’s show, Orange Cassidy defeated QT Marshall to retain his All-Atlantic Championship in a lumberjack bout. Following the bout,...
Two Huge Triple Threat Matches Announced For WWE Raw
Two huge Triple Threat matches to determine the next challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship have been announced for tonight’s WWE Raw. At WarGames, Becky Lynch made her return to the ring for the first time since SummerSlam, scoring the victory for her team by pinning Dakota Kai.
