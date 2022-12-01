Read full article on original website
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
Yet Another Former WWE Star Returning?
Is there another former WWE star headed back to the company? As Triple H continues to bring back fan favorites, will another be added to the list soon?. With news breaking yesterday of an IMPACT star who is reportedly confirmed as returning to WWE, could a fan favorite act be together again soon?
Former WWE Champion Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Running WWE
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Triple H has taken over WWE main roster creative while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving as the co-CEOs. Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he feels there’s no...
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
AEW Star Compares WWE Past To Current Role
An AEW star has compared their time in WWE to present day, expressing gratitude and dropping a very intriguing pitch!. Vickie Guerrero is not only a current AEW star but in her own right, a wrestling legend for her previous work alongside husband, Eddie as well as after his passing.
WWE Star Getting Another Character Relaunch
Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (December 2) featured a new vignette for an existing WWE star who is getting another character relaunch. After a series of vignettes previously aired sharing her personal and emotional backstory, Lacey Evans has returned with a new set of SmackDown vignettes. With commentary harkening...
Stephanie McMahon talks White Rabbits and Bray Wyatt’s WWE return
Bray Wyatt has been back in WWE for roughly a month and a half, but the specter of his return has loomed much longer, with the first hints of a White Rabbit-themed arrival coming all the way back in September. Before he stepped foot in the ring at WWE’s Extreme Rules, there were QR codes, website links, latitude/longitude coordinates, and even messages spelled out in Yautja, the language of the titular monsters from the Predator franchise.
AEW Star Says They Had No Idea About Major AEW Moment
Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE) is now officially All Elite, making her return to professional wrestling at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Saraya has spoken about how she hid in a closet prior to her arrival on the show, so as to not spoil her debut in the company even for those backstage.
Released WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
Another released WWE star has returned on SmackDown tonight (December 2) after some speculation had them as a Triple H pick. On tonight’s edition of SmackDown, a major return from the pool of formerly released stars as Triple H brought another star “home” to WWE. During a...
‘Bidding War’ For WWE Show Delaying Next Episode
A ‘bidding war’ is holding up the next episode of a popular new WWE series according to one of the show’s stars. Find out all the details!. If you’ve been following along, you know that Maximum Male Models have been debuting the weekly webisodes of their series, ‘Making it Maximum,‘ on WWE’s YouTube channel.
Backstage Details On Scrapped Plans For WWE Star In-Ring Return
There has been a report regarding plans for a scrapped match that would have featured the in-ring return for one recently returned WWE star. One recently returned WWE star was reportedly listed internally as set to feature in their WWE in-ring return via a dark match, however plans were changed.
WWE Star Reveals Major Surgery Amid Return Rumors
Despite being recently rumored to be returning soon, one WWE star has seemingly rebuffed that by posting to social media about having undergone a major surgery. Taking to his Instagram account, Robert Roode posted several photos including an x-ray of his neck and a thumbs up pose from a hospital bed!
AEW Star Criticizes Popular Fan Chants
There are some wrestling fan chants that are thrown around with a great deal of aplomb and one AEW name doesn’t like them as much as the fans. During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Nese talked about two chants in particular that he despises, saying:. “My two least...
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event In Rochester (Video)
It has been nearly two years since the wrestling world tragically lost Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) on December 26, 2020. Beloved by many of his former co-workers both in WWE and AEW, the former Luke Harper’s spirit still lives on in Rochester, his hometown. WWE ran a live event...
Popular WWE Star Admits He Didn’t Enjoy Major Title Reign
WWE star Kevin Owens has admitted that he didn’t enjoy his Universal Championship reign as much as he believes he should have. Owens was the second ever Universal Champion, following Finn Balor’s 24 hour reign with the gold. After winning the title in a fiveway bout in August...
WWE Hall Of Famer Returning On SmackDown December 9
It’s been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be making his return on next week’s December 9 edition of SmackDown. The show will emanate from Angle’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and he’ll be appearing for a ‘Birthday Celebration’. Also announced for...
AEW Star Announces 2023 Will Be Their Last Year Wrestling
An AEW star has announced that 2023 will be his last year wrestling. Dustin Rhodes appeared at the Blizzard Brawl tapings for Great Lakes Championship Wrestling last night, where he made the announcement. The announcement will be available exclusively on the Premier Streaming Network. Dustin has wrestled since 1988, spending...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Confirmed Entrants
Here is a confirmed list of WWE stars who have announced they will participate in the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. Here’s a list of confirmed entrants for both the men’s and women’s Rumble matches. This will of...
MJF Calls Top WWE Star ‘Salt Of The Earth’
MJF has now reacted to WWE’s Sami Zayn noting that he would want to work with the top AEW star. MJF and Sami Zayn are two of the most talked-about names in wrestling today. On November 19, MJF won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear.
