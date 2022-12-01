Bray Wyatt has been back in WWE for roughly a month and a half, but the specter of his return has loomed much longer, with the first hints of a White Rabbit-themed arrival coming all the way back in September. Before he stepped foot in the ring at WWE’s Extreme Rules, there were QR codes, website links, latitude/longitude coordinates, and even messages spelled out in Yautja, the language of the titular monsters from the Predator franchise.

2 DAYS AGO