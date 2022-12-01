Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
MJF Calls Top WWE Star ‘Salt Of The Earth’
MJF has now reacted to WWE’s Sami Zayn noting that he would want to work with the top AEW star. MJF and Sami Zayn are two of the most talked-about names in wrestling today. On November 19, MJF won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Verbally Agreed To Sign Canadian Star To AEW
Canadian basketball player Liam McMorrow has reflected on his experiences with AEW, discussing his future with the company. Diamond Dallas Page notably introduced the The 7ft2 athlete to pro-wrestling, leading to talks between McMorrow and AEW President Tony Khan. Speaking on ‘Vegas Bad Boyz Of Podcasting’, McMorrow praised the AEW...
wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Misses Working With Kenny Omega
WWE star Sami Zayn has admitted that he misses working with former AEW World Champion and company EVP Kenny Omega. Anyone familiar with Sami Zayn (or his NXT gear) knows that the popular star has wrestled all over the world. During his travels, Zayn met and became friends with a...
wrestletalk.com
Major Championship Matches Official For December 7 AEW Dynamite
Two major championship matches have been made official for next week’s (December 7) episode of AEW Dynamite. On last night’s AEW Rampage, AEW World Tag Team Champions the Acclaimed alongside Daddy Ass laid out a challenge to the second best tag team in All Elite Wrestling. Despite the...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Urges Randy Orton To Do The ‘Right Thing’ After Injury
Teddy Long has said that he hopes Randy Orton does the ‘right thing’ regarding a return after Orton’s injury. Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a serious back injury. He recently underwent surgery, however, his future in the squared circle is uncertain.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Announces 2023 Will Be Their Last Year Wrestling
An AEW star has announced that 2023 will be his last year wrestling. Dustin Rhodes appeared at the Blizzard Brawl tapings for Great Lakes Championship Wrestling last night, where he made the announcement. The announcement will be available exclusively on the Premier Streaming Network. Dustin has wrestled since 1988, spending...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says They Had No Idea About Major AEW Moment
Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE) is now officially All Elite, making her return to professional wrestling at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Saraya has spoken about how she hid in a closet prior to her arrival on the show, so as to not spoil her debut in the company even for those backstage.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Cast In ‘Huge’ Animated Show
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has now revealed that she has a role in a ‘huge’ animated show. Cargill took to Twitter to show gratitude, noting that she had started recording for the show. “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to...
wrestletalk.com
New Match Announced For December 7 AEW Dynamite
A new women’s match has been announced for next week’s (December 7) episode of AEW Dynamite. Two weeks ago on Dynamite, Red Velvet made her return from injury, rejoining Jade Cargill as a member of the Baddies. Velvet’s return led to Kiera Hogan being removed from the group,...
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
Another released WWE star has returned on SmackDown tonight (December 2) after some speculation had them as a Triple H pick. On tonight’s edition of SmackDown, a major return from the pool of formerly released stars as Triple H brought another star “home” to WWE. During a...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
wrestletalk.com
Fan Favorite WWE Couple Is Finally Reunited
A WWE power couple has finally been reunited as a long term storyline may have just kicked off it’s next chapter. At an NXT house show in Jacksonville, finally a longterm WWE storyline has seemingly progressed. After he bested the Miz to gain a WWE contract on a recent...
wrestletalk.com
What Happened After AEW Rampage December 2 Went Off The Air?
Here’s what happened following the chaotic ending of Friday’s (December 2) edition of AEW Rampage, after the show went off the air. In the main event of this week’s show, Orange Cassidy defeated QT Marshall to retain his All-Atlantic Championship in a lumberjack bout. Following the bout,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Women’s Star Slaps Braun Strowman (Video)
Last night’s (December 2) episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. The final saw Ricochet defeat Santos Escobar in an incredible main event to win the tournament and a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. That was not the last match of the night however,...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Details On Scrapped Plans For WWE Star In-Ring Return
There has been a report regarding plans for a scrapped match that would have featured the in-ring return for one recently returned WWE star. One recently returned WWE star was reportedly listed internally as set to feature in their WWE in-ring return via a dark match, however plans were changed.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Commentary Discusses Details Of Suspension On-Air
For the first time, All Elite Wrestling has publicly and directly referenced the suspension of a star on-air. On tonight’s edition (December 2) of AEW Rampage featured AEW commentary publicly addressing a recent suspension on-air for the first time. During a match between Athena and Dani Mo, commentary referenced...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals Major Surgery Amid Return Rumors
Despite being recently rumored to be returning soon, one WWE star has seemingly rebuffed that by posting to social media about having undergone a major surgery. Taking to his Instagram account, Robert Roode posted several photos including an x-ray of his neck and a thumbs up pose from a hospital bed!
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Reveals How Far Back Bloodline Story Was Pitched
Sami Zayn may be the most popular wrestler on WWE television in recent weeks. Sami as the Honorary Uce in the Bloodline took it’s next step at Survivor Series WarGames, when he pledged his loyalty to the group at the expense of Kevin Owens. The storyline has been widely...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Hypes Up Big Match With Throwback Photo
The final of the SmackDown World Cup is set to take place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. On last week’s show, Santos Escobar earned his spot in the final by defeating Butch in the opening match of the night. Later on, Ricochet shocked the world by...
Comments / 0