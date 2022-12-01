ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, IL

MyStateline.com

Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher

A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club.
ROCKFORD, IL
hbsdealer.com

Rockford Files: Beacon grows in Illinois

A new Rockford location has opened to serve a fast-growing market. Roofing and building materials distributor Beacon has expanded its presence in Illinois. The company announced that it has opened a greenfield location in Rockford, Ill. The branch establishes service to customers in the growing Rockford metro area, adding to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tired of Santa? Krampusnacht is coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Krampus, the anti-Santa Claus of European folklore, will be celebrated this weekend at the city’s first Krampusnacht Procession downtown. The 317 Art Collective is kicking off a weekend of Twisted Holiday Folklore shows on Friday, December 2nd from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Krampusnacht Procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Poetically Yours - Adventures of a boy named Rob.

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Roger Johnson. Johnson lived in Sterling, Illinois most of his life. He has an English degree from Bradley University. Johnson worked for 35 years in the customer service department at National Manufacturing. After the plant closed, he worked at Freeport’s Willow Glenn Academy, a school for youth who are mentally ill and mentally impaired. Johnson then worked as a teacher’s aide at Sterling High before he retired.
STERLING, IL
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
northernpublicradio.org

A major short film festival is coming to Rockford

A Rockford company that focuses on creating quality events is holding inaugural short film showcases in conjunction with a major film festival. Nick Povalitis, the founder of Plus Seven Company, says his company has been in contact with Sundance Film Festival for about a year. The festival gave them the rights to do a short film screening in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Finally This Big Illinois City Has a Christmas Bar!

We've been waiting years but finally, Rockford has a Christmas bar so we can really get lit this holiday season. Happy December 1! It's time to make sure you're wearing red and green, eating cookies and singing Christmas carols!. Ok, maybe not all day every day, but it's definitely a...
ROCKFORD, IL
wvik.org

Rare Stone Donated to Buffalo Bill Museum Worth $156,000

A 5,200 carat, $156,000 Cody Stone was donated to the Buffalo Bill Museum. The stone came from a gold mine in Arizona once owned by Buffalo Bill Cody who spent some of his childhood in LeClaire. Jackie Lee discovered the stone in 2010. "I mined the milky quartz ore with...
LE CLAIRE, IA
MyStateline.com

8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire

Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’. The Annual "Rockton Christmas...
DEKALB, IL
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday

After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
PINGREE GROVE, IL
WIFR

Sneak peek at Belvidere Hometown Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight the city of Belvidere will light up the town with Christmas festivities. Here’s a preview of what guests can expect to see!. The main event, the Belvidere Hometown Christmas parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. New this year will be piñatas available to celebrate...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockton holds annual ‘Christmas Walk’

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — It is officially the holiday season, so the annual “Rockton Christmas Walk” took place in Downtown Rockton this weekend. There was shopping, lights and a lot of Christmas festivities all weekend long. It was the 38th year that the tradition has been held. Saturday’s fun included writing letters to Santa, singing […]
ROCKTON, IL
Apartment Therapy

6 Things I’ll Never Do as a Neighbor (Because I Learned the Hard Way)

Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday night, January 6th at 11 p.m. on Fox 39) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 83 East 54Boylan 64 Belvidere 33Harlem 58 Belvidere North 54Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL

