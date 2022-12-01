Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club.
walls102.com
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton
PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S BRIEF (12/3/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means that Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only, not affected other election results.
hstoday.us
NIU President Dr. J. Scott Cameron to Resign After Academic Year
National Intelligence University (NIU) President Dr. J. Scott Cameron announced his intention to the Director of National Intelligence and NIU’s Board of Visitors to step down as president in the summer of 2023 after this academic year. As the Intelligence Community’s (IC) sole accredited, federal degree granting institution, NIU has educated thousands of national security professionals, including many IC leaders.
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Machesney Park. The Belvidere North High School basketball team will have a game with Harlem High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Harlem High School on December 03, 2022, 07:30:00.
Rockford wants women to make up 30% of police force by 2030
Studies show female police officers are perceived as being more honest and compassionate and less forceful than their male counterparts. Rockford is working to recruit women as 30% of its police force by 2030.
northernpublicradio.org
Election error changes result for DeKalb County Board seat
It was several weeks after the election when the DeKalb County Clerk informed the press that the Illinois Board of Elections discovered an election error. The error meant Republican Laurie Emmer would hold onto her seat in DeKalb County District 4, rather than Democrat Brett Johansen. The error occurred when...
Is panhandling legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Panhandling is defined as begging strangers for money in public places. But is it legal in Illinois? Panhandling is on the rise in Illinois because a federal district court judge struck down a law that prohibited it. For years a state law had prohibited the practice. A federal district court in Chicago […]
‘Toys for Tots’ gives Rockford area kids a Christmas to remember
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are only 22 days until Christmas, so the Chicago Rockford International Airport and United States Marines “Toys for Tots” foundation hosted a special holiday celebration for local families on Saturday. Christmas came early as local children and their families gathered at the airport. Local parent Jessica Bajic said that this […]
rvpnews.com
Memorial tree dedication set for Dec. 3
Anderson was a long time member of Pecatonica Rotary and very active in local projects of the club. The trees were planted near the shelter at the park on the north side of the street. On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m., the Rotary Club will gather with the Anderson...
Rockford museum teaches residents about holidays around the world
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum is educating people on how holidays are celebrated around the world. The Ethnic Heritage Museum held their annual “Heritage Holidays” open house on Sunday. Their cultural Christmas galleries feature a variety of ethnic holiday traditions from Lithuanian straw ornaments to Kwanzaa and Our Lady of Guadalupe. The vast […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Illinois State Police Report: Nov. 22-26, 2022
OGLE COUNTY – Shawn K. Reynolds, 47, of Oregon was stopped for improper lane usage on Nov. 22 at 8:26 p.m. on Interstate 88 at milepost 35 in Whiteside County. Reynolds was charged with improper lane usage, driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol. Reynolds was released after posting bond.
Rockton holds annual ‘Christmas Walk’
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — It is officially the holiday season, so the annual “Rockton Christmas Walk” took place in Downtown Rockton this weekend. There was shopping, lights and a lot of Christmas festivities all weekend long. It was the 38th year that the tradition has been held. Saturday’s fun included writing letters to Santa, singing […]
A very cold and breezy Saturday
Skies continued clearing out overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Galena is at 13 degrees early Saturday morning, 19 in Freeport, 21 in Janesville, and 20 degrees in Rockford. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures are not going to be warm for the first half of the weekend.
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 2
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday night, January 6th at 11 p.m. on Fox 39) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 83 East 54Boylan 64 Belvidere 33Harlem 58 Belvidere North 54Freeport […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford’s construction season is about to get bigger. Here’s a look at the largest capital plan ever
ROCKFORD — Some of the city’s busiest streets will undergo major renovations in the next five years under a new capital plan that is the largest in city history. City Council members on Monday will consider a nearly $345 million plan that rebuilds major roadways, replaces wells and water infrastructure, resurfaces neighborhood streets and rebuilds bridges, among other improvements.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Boone County (IL) Fire Protection District No. 2 Reinforces Fleet with Fourth Toyne
BELVIDERE, IL (December 1, 2022) – Taking delivery of a brand new, custom-built Toyne Pumper, the Boone County Fire Protection District No. 2 has enhanced its overall emergency response capabilities. This delivery represents the department’s fourth Toyne apparatus in active service. Established in 1947, this fire department has...
WIFR
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls it’s way into Byron
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls into Byron Saturday afternoon, returning to the rails for it’s 24th annual cross-continent trip. The train travels in support of food banks and shelves in dozens of locations, including Byron, by raising money, meals and awareness on food insecurity issues.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser: ‘Everyone will remain in the jail on January 1st who is in the jail currently’
Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser joins John Williams to talk about a 19-year-old being released on bail after being involved in a fatal crash. State’s Attorney Mosser also discusses amendments to the SAFE-T Act, how the person involved in this fatal crash would have likely been detained if this happened after Jan. 1st, what […]
