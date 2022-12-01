ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockton holds annual ‘Christmas Walk’

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — It is officially the holiday season, so the annual “Rockton Christmas Walk” took place in Downtown Rockton this weekend. There was shopping, lights and a lot of Christmas festivities all weekend long. It was the 38th year that the tradition has been held. Saturday’s fun included writing letters to Santa, singing […]
ROCKTON, IL
WIFR

Rockton kicks off holidays with Christmas Walk weekend

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The first weekend of December is upon us, and that means it’s time for the Rockton Christmas Walk. This three-day festival brings people from the surrounding area to enjoy the magic. For its 38th year, downtown Rockton will be bustling with carriage rides, Santa visits and so much more!
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com

Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher

A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tired of Santa? Krampusnacht is coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Krampus, the anti-Santa Claus of European folklore, will be celebrated this weekend at the city’s first Krampusnacht Procession downtown. The 317 Art Collective is kicking off a weekend of Twisted Holiday Folklore shows on Friday, December 2nd from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Krampusnacht Procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire

Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’. The Annual "Rockton Christmas...
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls it’s way into Byron

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls into Byron Saturday afternoon, returning to the rails for it’s 24th annual cross-continent trip. The train travels in support of food banks and shelves in dozens of locations, including Byron, by raising money, meals and awareness on food insecurity issues.
BYRON, IL
rvpnews.com

Memorial tree dedication set for Dec. 3

Anderson was a long time member of Pecatonica Rotary and very active in local projects of the club. The trees were planted near the shelter at the park on the north side of the street. On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m., the Rotary Club will gather with the Anderson...
PECATONICA, IL
starvedrock.media

Gas dropping across Starved Rock Country

Fuel in Starved Rock Country is getting cheaper. But, according to Gas Buddy, it's dropping faster in some places than others. Compared with November 25, It's now $3.50 in Streator – a 20 cent drop. It's about a dime cheaper in Ottawa at about $3.70. Princeton has seen only a 5 cent drop to almost $3.80.
STREATOR, IL
MyStateline.com

A very cold and breezy Saturday

Skies continued clearing out overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Galena is at 13 degrees early Saturday morning, 19 in Freeport, 21 in Janesville, and 20 degrees in Rockford. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures are not going to be warm for the first half of the weekend.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville

A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
YORKVILLE, IL
northernpublicradio.org

A major short film festival is coming to Rockford

A Rockford company that focuses on creating quality events is holding inaugural short film showcases in conjunction with a major film festival. Nick Povalitis, the founder of Plus Seven Company, says his company has been in contact with Sundance Film Festival for about a year. The festival gave them the rights to do a short film screening in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire

On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Cold front tonight brings bitter cold and strong winds

Now that November is over, we can look back at some of the statistics of how that month compared to normal. High temperatures were just a bit higher than normal. with our average high coming in just above 50°. Meanwhile our snowfall totals for last month were spot on for what we expect to see in November.
ROCKFORD, IL

