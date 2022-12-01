Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
Rockton holds annual ‘Christmas Walk’
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — It is officially the holiday season, so the annual “Rockton Christmas Walk” took place in Downtown Rockton this weekend. There was shopping, lights and a lot of Christmas festivities all weekend long. It was the 38th year that the tradition has been held. Saturday’s fun included writing letters to Santa, singing […]
Rockford museum teaches residents about holidays around the world
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum is educating people on how holidays are celebrated around the world. The Ethnic Heritage Museum held their annual “Heritage Holidays” open house on Sunday. Their cultural Christmas galleries feature a variety of ethnic holiday traditions from Lithuanian straw ornaments to Kwanzaa and Our Lady of Guadalupe. The vast […]
WIFR
Rockton kicks off holidays with Christmas Walk weekend
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The first weekend of December is upon us, and that means it’s time for the Rockton Christmas Walk. This three-day festival brings people from the surrounding area to enjoy the magic. For its 38th year, downtown Rockton will be bustling with carriage rides, Santa visits and so much more!
MyStateline.com
Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher
A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’
Tired of Santa? Krampusnacht is coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Krampus, the anti-Santa Claus of European folklore, will be celebrated this weekend at the city’s first Krampusnacht Procession downtown. The 317 Art Collective is kicking off a weekend of Twisted Holiday Folklore shows on Friday, December 2nd from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Krampusnacht Procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. […]
MyStateline.com
8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire
Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’. The Annual "Rockton Christmas...
WIFR
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls it’s way into Byron
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls into Byron Saturday afternoon, returning to the rails for it’s 24th annual cross-continent trip. The train travels in support of food banks and shelves in dozens of locations, including Byron, by raising money, meals and awareness on food insecurity issues.
rvpnews.com
Memorial tree dedication set for Dec. 3
Anderson was a long time member of Pecatonica Rotary and very active in local projects of the club. The trees were planted near the shelter at the park on the north side of the street. On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m., the Rotary Club will gather with the Anderson...
starvedrock.media
Gas dropping across Starved Rock Country
Fuel in Starved Rock Country is getting cheaper. But, according to Gas Buddy, it's dropping faster in some places than others. Compared with November 25, It's now $3.50 in Streator – a 20 cent drop. It's about a dime cheaper in Ottawa at about $3.70. Princeton has seen only a 5 cent drop to almost $3.80.
MyStateline.com
A very cold and breezy Saturday
Skies continued clearing out overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Galena is at 13 degrees early Saturday morning, 19 in Freeport, 21 in Janesville, and 20 degrees in Rockford. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures are not going to be warm for the first half of the weekend.
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
northernpublicradio.org
A major short film festival is coming to Rockford
A Rockford company that focuses on creating quality events is holding inaugural short film showcases in conjunction with a major film festival. Nick Povalitis, the founder of Plus Seven Company, says his company has been in contact with Sundance Film Festival for about a year. The festival gave them the rights to do a short film screening in Rockford.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire
On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
Popular Rockford Eatery on Bell School Rd is Closing Its Doors
One of Rockford's much loved Italian restaurants, Cucina di Rosa, is saying farewell and closing up shop at the end of this year. Cucina di Rosa, located at 1620 N Bell School Rd, announces restaurant closure. After being open for over six years, the restaurant announced on Facebook to all...
Spray-painted house in Janesville, Wisconsin highlights affordable housing crisis
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A message spray-painted on a two-story Janesville rental home accuses a tenant of not paying her rent. The...
MyStateline.com
Cold front tonight brings bitter cold and strong winds
Now that November is over, we can look back at some of the statistics of how that month compared to normal. High temperatures were just a bit higher than normal. with our average high coming in just above 50°. Meanwhile our snowfall totals for last month were spot on for what we expect to see in November.
Harlem wins close battle with Belvidere North
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Harlem held off Belvidere North Friday night 58-54 in NIC-10 action. For highlights watch the media player above.
The 3 Worst Roads in Rockford, Illinois May Finally Be Getting Fixed Soon!
If making fun of and/or complaining about Rockford's pothole-ridden and crumbling streets is one of your favorite things to do, you may have to find some new material soon. According to a recent report in the Rockford Register Star;. City officials are proposing the largest five-year Capital Improvement Program in...
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
Comments / 0