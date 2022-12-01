Read full article on original website
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Pennsylvania City Among America’s Most Affordable Housing Markets
Housing costs are coming down a bit, largely because interest rates have been on the rise all year, but it’s still a pretty expensive time to purchase a home. If you’re looking to purchase a house, as it turns out, one Pennsylvania city has been ranked among the hottest housing markets in the U.S. The reason they’re so hot, according to the report, is because they are more affordable than many other areas of the country.
