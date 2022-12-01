Read full article on original website
NECN
Some Mass. Residents See Utility Bills Triple. Here's Why Rates Are Skyrocketing
For some people over the past few days in the Boston area, opening their utility bill has been a pretty unpleasant surprise. The results of recent rate hikes seem to be clearly reflected in some utility customers' bills, including Kevin DeForge, who said his bill went from $90 to around $360.
Boston Globe
Massachusetts enacted its most ambitious housing law in decades. Now the hard part is enforcing it.
John Gollinger is scrambling. Two months ago, Gollinger, the executive director of the Waltham Housing Authority, learned that the state is cutting its contribution to his budget next year by more than $300,000. That will almost certainly mean a reduction in services for people who live in public housing in...
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
WCVB
Holy Cross reaches quarterfinals of FCS playoffs with win over UNH
WORCESTER, Mass. — Matthew Sluka accounted for three touchdowns, Peter Oliver ran for 175 yards and scored twice, and No. 8-seed Holy Cross was never threatened in its 35-19 win over New Hampshire in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. The Crusaders (12-0) never trailed. They...
N.H. attorney general: Man voted in 2 states during 2016 election
The man allegedly voted in Massachusetts after he had already sent an absentee ballot to New Hampshire. A man allegedly voted twice in the 2016 presidential election, once in Massachusetts and once in New Hampshire, prosecutors in the latter state say. Richard Rosen, now 83, who has ties to both...
Richard Rosen arrested for double voting in 2016 election, officials say
An 83-year-old man who has residences in New Hampshire and Massachusetts has been arrested for allegedly voting in each state during the 2016 presidential election, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said. Richard Rosen of Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one felony count of...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, located in Essex County, Massachusetts, is a vibrant city rich with history and plenty of activities for tourists. Known as the “Queen Slipper City,” Haverhill had a vast top-notch shoe industry for over a century. Haverhill is an excellent location to learn about history or relax and...
sudbury.ma.us
The Truth About Plastics Recycling
We know you’ve seen the headlines that plastic recycling is a “dead end” or, even worse, “a dumpster fire,” and we know you’ve got questions. This month, we are setting the record straight. Plastics recycling is real and is happening in Massachusetts. News stories that say otherwise aren’t telling the whole story and don’t reflect the reality of recycling in our state.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
‘Even worse today’: COVID-19 wastewater levels increasing as state sees jump in percent positivity
“Lead on masking for yourselves and each other this holiday season.”. It appears COVID-19 is on the upswing again in Massachusetts following the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest report from the state’s Department of Public Health representing data on virus activity for the last seven days showed that the percent positivity rate, the seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests performed, jumped to 7.14 percent, up from 5.59 percent in the previous week. The state reported 5,068 new cases, up from the 4,425 reported from the previous seven days.
Say it ain’t so, Joe
One afternoon soon after I came to Concord to run the Monitor newsroom in 1978, Tom Gerber, the affable editorial page editor, stopped by my office to ask if I wanted to meet John Glenn. Who would say no to that? On the way to the Holiday Inn, Tom told me that Glenn, the first […] The post Say it ain’t so, Joe appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
mspnews.org
Inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Begins Training
Inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Begins Training. Newly Established Cadet Program Advances Diversity Recruitment Strategy. FRAMINGHAM– The inaugural class of the Massachusetts State Police Cadet Program began its four-week training course at the State Police Academy in New Braintree on Monday, November 28, 2022. A key provision in the landmark police reform legislation signed by Governor Charlie Baker, the first-ever State Police Cadet Program is a comprehensive on-the-job training initiative to introduce the next generation of diverse candidates to the skills, knowledge, and experience needed for a career in law enforcement.
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
NECN
Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay
Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of December 4, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
manchesterinklink.com
Nashua mayor voices opposition to proposed asphalt manufacturing plant
— Mayor Jim Donchess on Thursday said he stands in opposition to the construction of an asphalt manufacturing plant on a portion of land on the east end of Temple Street. The proposal is one of four that the applicants, identified as Greenridge LLC, brought before the city Planning Board earlier this year.
wgbh.org
Holy Cross takes down New Hampshire on rainy afternoon to advance to third round of FCS playoffs
The Holy Cross Crusaders football team overcame their opponents and the elements to extend their undefeated season and advance in the FCS playoffs, with a 35-19 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats. There’s an old saying in football that teams that lean heavily on physical runs to move the ball...
hot969boston.com
Top 20 Best Downtowns in America: 2 New England Cities Make the List
Which cities and towns have the best downtowns in America? One of them is right here in Massachusetts, the other is further north. It’s always fun to pick through these lists, and it’s always a point of pride when something or someplace local makes the cut. Such is the case with this one from Attractions of America. It’s a list of the Top 20 Best Downtowns in America, and they set it up like this:
NECN
After Woman Gets Nasty Yard Cleanup Note, Neighbors Pitch in — Again
Days after a good Samaritan helped a woman with disabilities clean up her Massachusetts yard, because someone had left an unkind note in her mailbox, several people came by to finish the job. Someone wasn't happy that Kristene Whitehouse's yard in Billerica was full of leaves. But Whitehouse has a...
