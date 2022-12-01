ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Bay News 9

Biden signs bill to avert rail strike, without paid sick leave

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill to avert a nationwide rail strike, forcing the adoption of a labor agreement brokered by his administration in September that thousands of union workers opposed. The contract imposed this week will raise workers’ pay and add one paid day off, but it...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Bay News 9

‘Silence is complicity’: Biden speaks out after Ye’s latest antisemitic rant

One day after Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and went on a bizarre antisemitic rant in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, President Joe Biden issued a forceful condemnation of his rhetoric. What You Need To Know. One day after Ye,...
Bay News 9

Bidens entertain more than 330 guests at 1st state dinner

The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden's administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of large social events after the pandemic. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden's first...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy