Arizona is set to finally make its election results official today
Arizona certifies its midterm election results today. They plan to affirm the vote of the people despite an effort to stop it. Republican officials in a rural county have refused to certify their local results by the legal deadline. The move set off multiple lawsuits and was the most dramatic effort this year to reject a democratic election.
WFAE becomes the first public radio station in the Carolinas to unionize
Charlotte-based WFAE is now officially the first public radio station in the Carolinas to form a union. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists will represent Content staff at the NPR member outlet. The development, which was first announced via Twitter on Thursday and confirmed by SAG-AFTRA...
