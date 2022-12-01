ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KHOU

Houston-area high school football playoff scores and highlights

HOUSTON — Houston-area teams continue through the high school football playoffs. In the video window above, Daniel Gotera has highlights from Friday's games and below are scores from around the state. And don't miss a full wrap-up of all of the high school football action on Inside High School Sports, Saturday at 11 p.m.
KFDM-TV

PN-G wins and moves on while Silsbee and Newton lose in the state football playoffs

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — PN-G defeated Fort Bend Marshall 29-21 in the state football playoffs Friday night in front of a large crowd supporting the Indians at Galena Park stadium. Newton lost its playoff game Friday night against the Harmony Eagles. Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56,...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech heading to Texas Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has accepted an invitation to face Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. The game will be played at NRG Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It’s the third time in Texas Tech’s last six bowl appearances the Red Raiders will play […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Fort Bend Star

Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone

Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
luxury-houses.net

An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million

40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
cw39.com

ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress

HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
Houston Chronicle

Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion

LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
fox26houston.com

Houston Rodeo announce three performers added to 2023 lineup

HOUSTON - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is gearing up for their 2023 season. In the past week, Houston Rodeo has announced three entertainers scheduled to perform in March for the 2023 Rodeo. Organizers say Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, and Cody Jinks will perform during the Rodeo. SUGGESTED: Houston...
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Cypress Creek High School

Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a rumor of someone bringing a gun to Cypress Creek High School today, Dec. 2. A thorough investigation found that this rumor was unfounded and there is no threat to the school. As always, if you see something suspicious, say something. To report a tip...

