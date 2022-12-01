Read full article on original website
David Amador, Jacoby Davis shine as North Shore routs Atascocita to advance to 6A DI Texas football state semifinals
Senior cornerback Jacoby Davis and senior wide receiver-turned-quarterback David Amador combined for three TDs, as the North Shore Mustangs routed district rival Humble Atascocita 38-7 in the Region III-6A DI championship game
No. 1 Houston outlasts persistent Saint Mary’s
J’Wan Roberts registered 15 points and eight rebounds and top-ranked Houston remained unbeaten with a 53-48 victory over Saint Mary’s
Bryson Washington's last-second TD lifts Franklin over Columbus, into 3A DI Texas football state semifinals
Franklin senior RB Bryson Washington — a Baylor Bears commit — scored a game-winning touchdown run on 4th and 4 with 27 seconds left in the game to seal an exhilarating 24-21 win for the Lions over the Columbus Cardinals in the Region III-3A DI championship game
Cuero beats Silsbee in 3OT thriller to advance to 4A DII Texas football state semifinals
The Cuero Gobblers blocked a potential game-winning field goal and rallied to beat the Silsbee Tigers 58-56 in triple overtime to claim the Region III-4A DII championship and advance to the UIL's state semifinals for the second straight season
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Dec. 2
The Vipers lost to the Tigers in the first game of the season back in August but have won 13 straight since then. They'll take on Katy in the 6A-Division II semifinals next week.
KHOU
Houston-area high school football playoff scores and highlights
HOUSTON — Houston-area teams continue through the high school football playoffs. In the video window above, Daniel Gotera has highlights from Friday's games and below are scores from around the state. And don't miss a full wrap-up of all of the high school football action on Inside High School Sports, Saturday at 11 p.m.
KFDM-TV
PN-G wins and moves on while Silsbee and Newton lose in the state football playoffs
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — PN-G defeated Fort Bend Marshall 29-21 in the state football playoffs Friday night in front of a large crowd supporting the Indians at Galena Park stadium. Newton lost its playoff game Friday night against the Harmony Eagles. Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56,...
Texas Tech heading to Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has accepted an invitation to face Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. The game will be played at NRG Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It’s the third time in Texas Tech’s last six bowl appearances the Red Raiders will play […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
Resident near Houston $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
When it comes to winning, would you rather the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, the Texas Longhorns win a national championship, or have your bank account increase by $1 million?
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Fort Bend Star
Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone
Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
cw39.com
ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress
HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
Houston Chronicle
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
fox26houston.com
Houston Rodeo announce three performers added to 2023 lineup
HOUSTON - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is gearing up for their 2023 season. In the past week, Houston Rodeo has announced three entertainers scheduled to perform in March for the 2023 Rodeo. Organizers say Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, and Cody Jinks will perform during the Rodeo. SUGGESTED: Houston...
A chat with Big Slim and farewell to Hannah!
Big Slim pays a visit to the show, and a warm send-off to Hannah as she starts a new chapter.
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
pascosheriff.com
School Alert: Cypress Creek High School
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a rumor of someone bringing a gun to Cypress Creek High School today, Dec. 2. A thorough investigation found that this rumor was unfounded and there is no threat to the school. As always, if you see something suspicious, say something. To report a tip...
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
