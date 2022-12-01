Read full article on original website
Related
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Is your holiday budget bigger or smaller this year?
The National Retail Federation says a record number of people shopped at stores over Thanksgiving and the following weekend. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Is your holiday budget bigger or smaller this year? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Affordable Housing: New federal legislation designed to help Oregon, nation
As the nation continues to face a crisis of housing affordability, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley has introduced the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act. The legislation is aimed at ending Wall Street ownership of residential housing. While aspects of the housing crisis— including a supply shortage—will take years to remedy, others can be addressed immediately, according to Merkley, including a ban on hedge funds and private equity...
How did confidential gun permit data get leaked?
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the state’s gun owners were already warring over the state’s very tight gun control laws when, on June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark decision that could threaten the constitutionality of at least some of the restrictions. Gun owner organizations had sued to overturn some of the state’s laws, such as a 10-round limit on magazines, and had some success in federal court. The 6-3 June 23 ruling, overturning a New...
Comments / 0