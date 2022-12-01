Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
compassvermont.com
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
Wounded officers sue Sig Sauer, say gun goes off by itself
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol, the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit, filed...
londonderrytimes.net
The Plummer Family: A Londonderry Legacy
Many residents probably are unaware of the fact that the Plummer family is currently the oldest farming family in Londonderry. With the departure of Andy Mack from Moose Hill Orchards over a year ago, the Plummers now have the longest roots into the ground of the town. From the original...
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
homenewshere.com
Tree House Brewing proposes new signs
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 28, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Jim Duffy was absent. Town Planner Alex Lowder delivered several updates to the board and community. Residents are invited to participate in a survey from the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments as part of the Envision 2050 Long-Range Regional Transportation Plan, a 25-year plan that is used to identify transportation issues in the region and address them through federal funding.
‘Route 91 bandit’ arrested for 13 bank robberies
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91.
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
southarkansassun.com
Famous Motorcyclist Philip Keyes of Acton Cause of Death
Philip Keyes was a famous motorcyclist. He was born on 4 November 1958 in Norfolk and then he grew up in Concord, MA. He was a caring father of two children and fully devoted husband to his beautiful wife of 33 years and an obedient son of his parents. Philip loved to travel and love the beauty of nature. He was a cool and adventurous man. He served as New England Mountain Bike Association’s Executive Director for 26 years. Through Philip, he grows the NEMBA into one of the largest mountain bike groups in the whole nation.
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
WCAX
Authorities arrest 4 people in Springfield drug raids
Biden calls for 2024 presidential primary lineup change, lawmakers react. At 95, John Dooley isn’t “plugged in” to the latest technology. There were dueling speeches Thursday on Capitol Hill from the Senate’s top Republican and Vermont’s senior senator, but it wasn’t a policy feud that brought the two to the podium.
nshoremag.com
Tuscan Market Brings Handcrafted Food and Italian Imports Together
Tuscan Market in Salem, New Hampshire, can be a bit overwhelming. A convivial crowd in the back is usually enjoying food and drinks in the open café, while the front space bustles with shoppers and staff wending through a riot of tasty retail fare. To the right of the entrance, a case spans the length of the space, displaying carefully selected meats and a variety of heat-and-eat specialties, from chicken parm to Brussels sprouts. Up near the ceiling, house-made charcuterie is hanging to cure in a special case, while a display front and center is piled with chunks of freshly cut parmesan cheese, with a carefully curated selection of wine, beer, and sodas just beyond.
WMUR.com
Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials
Derek Arie, Anibal Castro Sr., and Jonathan Castro face federal charges in an alleged ring to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials.
offmetro.com
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts
We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
WMUR.com
Overnight warming center opens in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There’s a new option in Manchester for those who have nowhere else to stay warm. The 1269 Café on Union Street opened its doors at 9 p.m. It will stay open until 7 a.m., as a safe space for people to escape the cold.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
Comments / 0