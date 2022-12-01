Read full article on original website
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Legendary Cartoon Created in Dover, New Hampshire Set to Mark Major Milestone
Dover, New Hampshire was recently the victim of yet another of New Hampshire’s strange, unsolved mysteries. It appears someone stole a bunch of "green turtle guys” typically placed at the end of driveways and dumped them in a pile in the middle of a field. What’s ironic, though,...
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
10 must-do holiday activities in Boston
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
whdh.com
Marblehead man wins $25,000 a year for life prize on ticket sold at local Stop & Shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Humberto Bernabe of Marblehead is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bernabe, whose winning numbers were...
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
Boston 25 News WFXT
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
worcestermag.com
Home & Garden: Cozy Mountainside Bakery & Café restores a piece of Princeton history
The 119-year-old Superintendent’s House, its visage as distinguished as its name, sits along Mountain Drive in Princeton. The 12-room Shingle Style Dutch Colonial, pine green with cream trim, is particularly striking in winter when it stands out amidst the snow-covered hillside. The stateliness of the house today is a...
Green light for East Boston substation has environmental advocates up in arms. Here’s why.
“This decision ignores the advice of experts who have presented alternatives to this construction.”. Eversource will soon be able to begin construction of its controversial East Boston substation after a state board gave the project a green light over staunch opposition from community members and environmental advocates. Earlier this week,...
londonderrytimes.net
The Plummer Family: A Londonderry Legacy
Many residents probably are unaware of the fact that the Plummer family is currently the oldest farming family in Londonderry. With the departure of Andy Mack from Moose Hill Orchards over a year ago, the Plummers now have the longest roots into the ground of the town. From the original...
msonewsports.com
Friday, Dec. 2 – Waterfront Restaurant in Beverly Making Progress – Will Lynn Ferry Come Back? – Holiday Notes – Much More
City of Salem – Directs ARPA Funds to Winter Heating Assistance: $500,000 will supplement existing LIHEAP funds to assist more Salem residents this winter. https://salemma.gov/home/news/city-salem-directs-arpa-funds-winter-heating-assistance. City of Newburyport – Applications for Community Preservation Act Funding close 12/16! You can apply for eligible projects in the areas of open space,...
manchesterinklink.com
Nashua mayor voices opposition to proposed asphalt manufacturing plant
— Mayor Jim Donchess on Thursday said he stands in opposition to the construction of an asphalt manufacturing plant on a portion of land on the east end of Temple Street. The proposal is one of four that the applicants, identified as Greenridge LLC, brought before the city Planning Board earlier this year.
NECN
NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill
After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
Plaistow, New Hampshire, Condo Damaged by High Heat, Heavy Fire
Fire heavily damaged an unoccupied condominium unit in Plaistow Thursday afternoon. Crews were met with heavy fire and high heat when they first arrived at the 4-unit building on Newton Road around 2:40 p.m., according to the Plaistow Fire Department. They began what the department called an "aggressive interior fire attack" that successfully confined the fire to one unit.
manchesterinklink.com
Londonderry to Manchester Transformer Supermove on Sunday
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has approved the route for a heavy transformer to be transported from Eversource’s Scobie Pond Substation in Londonderry to Gay Street in Manchester on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Moving the transformer requires a 21-axle trailer and roads and...
southarkansassun.com
Famous Motorcyclist Philip Keyes of Acton Cause of Death
Philip Keyes was a famous motorcyclist. He was born on 4 November 1958 in Norfolk and then he grew up in Concord, MA. He was a caring father of two children and fully devoted husband to his beautiful wife of 33 years and an obedient son of his parents. Philip loved to travel and love the beauty of nature. He was a cool and adventurous man. He served as New England Mountain Bike Association’s Executive Director for 26 years. Through Philip, he grows the NEMBA into one of the largest mountain bike groups in the whole nation.
