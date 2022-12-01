ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?

(NEXSTAR) — It may be a surprise to Texans today, but the state was once on the cutting edge of public transit innovation. Not so long ago, people were flocking to Houston to see the technology they believed could be the future of transportation. America’s first commercial monorail system...
Mae A.

Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in Houston

Graffiti artist Clear in front of a mural of hers in Mexico. Clear is the visual arts director of Bgirl City, the largest US B-girl group.Photo byClear, graffiti artist. Houston's all-woman-led Bgirl City, which is the largest US organization for she-breakers and graffiti/street artists, will hold its annual jam at a downtown Houston brewery Dec. 2-4 to celebrate and support women in the hip-hop culture.
Fort Bend Star

Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone

Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
luxury-houses.net

An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million

40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
texasbreaking.com

Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money

The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
KHOU

Galveston's Dickens On The Strand takes visitors back in time

HOUSTON — Dickens on the Strand is a time-honored tradition and a Victorian-themed holiday celebration that's been paying homage to history for nearly 50 years in Galveston. The streets of Galveston are taking a step back in time to Victorian London celebrating Charles Dickens and a time period that Galveston embodies.
mocomotive.com

FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO

A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
cw39.com

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
KTRE

5 charged after authorities bust storage unit burglary ring in Southeast Texas

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A four-month investigation involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies in the Houston area led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of more than $500,000 worth of stolen property, the League City Police Department announced. On Aug, 10, 2022, police began investigating...
Click2Houston.com

State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
Houston Chronicle

Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion

LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
fox26houston.com

Stolen inflatable Christmas reindeer returned to owner for massive reward

HOUSTON - A giant inflatable reindeer was returned to a Houston family after being reported as stolen from their front yard earlier this week. "[We’re] excited to have it back," said Ernest Fuhrman. "I got him up immediately." The incident occurred near Loop 610 and T.C. Jester Boulevard early...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy