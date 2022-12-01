ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Heavy Heavy Cover Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Guinnevere”

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
British folk rockers The Heavy Heavy have taken on the often daunting task of re-imagining a classic. But not just any classic, they’ve attempted to recreate Crosby, Stills & Nash’s already stunning tune “Guinnevere.”

The result is an impressive rendition in which bandleaders Will Turner and Georgie Fuller’s lush vocals meld together to create harmonies that haunt, giving their cover of the song a deep, dark complexity.

“‘Guinnevere’ is our favourite David Crosby song,” said the band in a statement. “It’s both haunting and beautiful. It has really interesting harmonies and the droning guitar is an atmosphere in and of itself. The song is totally unique, and we wanted to put our spin on it and get into that world.”

Listen to their version, below.

Often inspired by the legendary folk ensemble, The Heavy Heavy recently gave an impromptu, a cappella performance of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Find The Cost of Freedom” while waiting for an elevator.

The display earned the support of both David Crosby and Stephen Stills who commented on the posted clip, seen below.

The Heavy Heavy also made their recent late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing their song “Miles and Miles” from their EP Life And Life Only.

In the spring of 2023, The Heavy Heavy will embark on a 19-date tour across the U.S., kicking off their trek in Tampa, Florida on Mar. 19.

2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Mar. 19 – Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival

Mar. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Mar. 27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Mar. 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Pony Boy

Mar. 31 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Apr. 3 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

Apr. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Apr. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Apr. 11 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music & Events

Apr. 12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Apr. 14 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

Apr. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

Apr. 18 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Apr. 19 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Apr. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Apr. 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Apr. 26 – Baltimore, MD @ The 8×10

Apr. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

Apr. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

Photo by Holly Whitaker / Courtesy of Shorefire Media

