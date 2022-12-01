Brian Hartline’s message to Ohio State fans should calm their worries

As many know, Ohio State has one of the best up-and-coming coaches in Brian Hartline. The former Buckeye and current wide receivers coach is one of the best recruiters in the country among position coaches. His name was bound to come up as other teams look to fill some of their open positions, but Hartline went to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to quell rumors.

After being linked to an open head coaching position at Cincinnati, which was created when another former Buckeye, Luke Fickell, took the Wisconsin position, many wondered if Hartline was at the top of their list. It seems that is not the case.

There is always the potential of someone changing their mind, but it looks like Hartline doesn’t intend to leave Columbus this offseason. A huge sigh of relief has just come from close to the office of Ryan Day.

