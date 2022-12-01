ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Alice Cooper Auctioning Off Signed “Poison” Artwork for Charity

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCzBH_0jUILnKe00

Alice Cooper is putting the theatrics aside to help an important cause.

The shock rocker has again partnered with Soundwaves Art to offer a limited edition artwork created from the sound waves of his 1989 hit, “Poison.” He’s also signed 100 copies to auction off in support of Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Charity, a nonprofit that helps children with psychological, physical, or developmental disabilities through the Nordoff-Robbins model of music therapy, designed by composer Paul Nordoff and music therapist Clive Robbins in 1958.

Cooper is now auctioning off the four remaining pieces left from the 2021 auction, which he autographed before his show in Austin, Texas in October 2021. The proceeds will go to Nordoff-Robbins. Each piece also displays a different lyric from “Poison,” which was handwritten by Cooper.

“Last year I worked with @soundwaves_art and artist Tim Wakefield to collaborate on a limited collection of artwork created from the soundwaves of ‘Poison,'” Cooper explains on Instagram, alongside a photo of him posing with one of the framed pieces. “I signed 100 artworks to support the incredible work of @NordoffRobbins. There are only a handful of copies left so we’re re-releasing them for the holiday season to give Nordoff Robbins one last fundraising boost for the year.”

“Poison” was released in 1989. Featured on his album, Trash, the song became one of Cooper’s biggest hits. “Poison” reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his first top 10 hit in 12 years.

Though known for his gruesome live shows, the rock legend also has a charitable side, founding his own nonprofit, Solid Rock Teen Centers, in 1995 based in his home state of Arizona.

“We are fulfilling a vision we’ve had for several years…to provide teens with a central place to learn, have fun, and explore their creativity in a supportive and safe environment,” Cooper says in a statement on the charity’s website.

Photo: Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Alice Cooper holds annual Christmas pudding fundraiser concert

Alice Cooper has held his annual Christmas pudding charity fundraiser concert over the weekend. The concert, now in its 20th year, was held in Arizona on Saturday night (December 3) and took place at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix. Cooper was joined on stage at the event by Sammy Hagar,...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Looper

The Devastating Death Of Hogan's Heroes Star Robert Clary

Actor Robert Clary, who made audiences smile as Corporal Louis LeBeau on the legendary sitcom "Hogan's Heroes," died at the age of 96 on November 15. Per a statement released by his granddaughter, Kim Wright, to The Hollywood Reporter, no cause of death was given. At the time of his...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies

Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
wrestleview.com

Sasha Banks is coming to…

Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy