SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to alleged Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to an alleged murder in Garrison on Dec. 3. Officials said that they considered David Lawrence Davis II armed and dangerous before they found him and took him into custody. During their search, […]
KLTV
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “accidental shooting” at a Max-A-Mart in Emory. Sheriff’s office and DPS officials are at the scene of an accidental shooting at the intersection of US Highways 69 and 19, according to a social media post from the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.
12newsnow.com
Cryptocurrency money laundering investigation initiated in East Texas leads to 21 people indicted
TYLER, Texas — Twenty-one people have been charged for their alleged involvement in money laundering networks that stole millions of dollars from United States citizens thanks to a multi-year operation initiated in East Texas. U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston of the Eastern District of Texas, William Smarr (special agent of...
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
KLTV
East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s favorite color, in honor of her loss. Lindale, Grand Saline, Frankston ISDs posted on social media Sunday asking their staff and students to wear pink. Frankston ISD states the event is “to...
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
Man Arrested In Rusk County, TX After Attempting To Steal Car
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Shared Details About This Crime On Their Facebook Page. Two East Texas police departments were summoned to a gas station after a man who caught someone attempting to steal his car was shot and the suspect took off afterwards. The Incident Happened On Monday (Nov....
KLTV
Flint man who killed stepfather gets $105 back in court fines
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man serving a life sentence for killing his stepfather will stay in prison but save $105 in fines following an appeals court decision. Christopher Renor Earl, 36, was found guilty by jury in December 2021. Earl attacked and killed Roy Bailey after Bailey had been upset with Earl because Earl would not help around the house or get a job.
City advises Longview residents to monitor water usage
TYLER, Texas — The city of Longview is advising residents to watch their water usage through January, which determines sewer charges. According to information from the city, charges for sewer water — the wastewater discharged from homes to the sewer treatment plant — is not metered. Instead, rates are based on household water usage during the colder months of November, December and January.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
Community reacts to Van Zandt Livestock Exchange fire damage
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt Livestock Exchange was damaged in a fire that started around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office. “I mean this has always been the spot to be and this is just where I’ve been every Saturday my entire life. They say they’re […]
Tyler Police Department searches for man who reportedly stole 'large amounts' of diamonds, gold
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department took to Facebook Friday, Dec. 2, asking for help identifying an alleged thief. According to the post, large amounts of diamonds and gold were stolen from a business on S. Broadway Ave. at 4:20 p.m. Police say the man may have been...
Halloween hit and run suspect sued by victim’s family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old who was involved in an alleged hit and run on Oct. 30 has been sued to recover “significant losses,” according to a press release from the McGuire Firm. According to a press release, Noah Mireles was run over by a vehicle in Tyler, after leaving a Halloween party dressed […]
SHERIFF: Man arrested in Henderson County after evading arrest in stolen 4-wheeler
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Tuesday after being accused of driving away in a 4-wheeler from a sheriff’s deputy, said officials. A deputy saw a man driving on a county road around 2:15 p.m. Law enforcement tried to conduct a traffic stop because the 4-wheeler did not […]
Update: St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An update to a story that we first told you about back in mid-October, a St. Cloud woman who was wanted by Minneapolis police in a murder investigation has been arrested in Texas. Minneapolis police say Erica Roberts was arrested in Longview, Texas after they received...
Skeletal remains found in Rains County
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday, said law enforcement. The Texas Rangers also assisted with the investigation. Authorities said they also found other “evidentiary items.” The remains were sent to the University of North Texas to identify the person. “Our […]
Tyler police searching for suspect in overnight shooting that injured 1
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is searching for the person(s) responsible for an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to the TPD, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of N. Moore Ave. and W. Mims St. on reports of a shooting.
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview will be officially open on December 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
