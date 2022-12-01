ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020

Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s favorite color, in honor of her loss. Lindale, Grand Saline, Frankston ISDs posted on social media Sunday asking their staff and students to wear pink. Frankston ISD states the event is “to...
GRAND SALINE, TX
KLTV

Flint man who killed stepfather gets $105 back in court fines

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man serving a life sentence for killing his stepfather will stay in prison but save $105 in fines following an appeals court decision. Christopher Renor Earl, 36, was found guilty by jury in December 2021. Earl attacked and killed Roy Bailey after Bailey had been upset with Earl because Earl would not help around the house or get a job.
FLINT, TX
CBS19

City advises Longview residents to monitor water usage

TYLER, Texas — The city of Longview is advising residents to watch their water usage through January, which determines sewer charges. According to information from the city, charges for sewer water — the wastewater discharged from homes to the sewer treatment plant — is not metered. Instead, rates are based on household water usage during the colder months of November, December and January.
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas

When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Halloween hit and run suspect sued by victim’s family

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old who was involved in an alleged hit and run on Oct. 30 has been sued to recover “significant losses,” according to a press release from the McGuire Firm. According to a press release, Noah Mireles was run over by a vehicle in Tyler, after leaving a Halloween party dressed […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Skeletal remains found in Rains County

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday, said law enforcement. The Texas Rangers also assisted with the investigation. Authorities said they also found other “evidentiary items.” The remains were sent to the University of North Texas to identify the person. “Our […]
RAINS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy